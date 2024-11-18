39th ABW earns Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing and Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing and Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion Task Force Archangels conduct a group photo June 25, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye. The 39th ABW coordinates with Joint and bilateral partners to project global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support, and building partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) see less | View Image Page

The 39th Air Base Wing was recently awarded the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for its meritorious service from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023.



The Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units.



“This recognition highlights the incredible teamwork and dedication of our Airmen as they executed the mission under challenging circumstances," said U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th ABW commander. "Their efforts reflect the highest standards of excellence and resilience.”



During the award period, the 39th ABW played a critical role in supporting international disaster relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February 2023.



Working with 27 NATO nations, the wing managed a 600% surge in aircraft operations, facilitating the delivery of 3,000 rescuers and 19,000 tons of humanitarian aid to assist 2.7 million displaced citizens.



Additionally, the wing designed a 45,000-square-foot medical facility, including a $15.3 million field hospital that provided care for 1.6 million individuals.



Moreover, the wing was vital in leading a premiere Bomber Task Force mission, certifying engine-on refueling sites while managing a $2.3 million runway construction project, demonstrating B-1B Lancer capabilities at the NATO’s southern flank.



Personnel assigned to the wing during the award period are permitted to wear the ASOUA ribbon after confirming their record is updated.