NAVFAC EURAFCENT Sparks Career Inspiration at Naples Middle High School College and Career Fair

Aaron Eckert, GeoReadiness Center Program Manager at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), speaks to students during the 2024 Naples Middle High School (NMHS) College and Career Fair aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central and Public Works Department Naples employees engaged future leaders during the 2024 Naples Middle High School (NMHS) College and Career Fair aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024.



Students explored opportunities for education and careers, connecting with alumni and organizations offering guidance on diverse paths to success. Events like this expose students to a wide array of options for their futures.



“Thank you to the various commands and organizations from around the base who came out to support this event,” Chris Beane, NMHS principal said. “This was invaluable for our students. As they prepare to step into adulthood, they need to understand what is out there and start tapping into those passions they may have.”



Sabrina Hecht, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and 1991 University of South Carolina graduate who now serves as the real property manager at PWD Naples, talked with students who stopped by her booth about the many benefits of attending her alma mater.



“The students were very inquisitive and asked great questions about majors, sports and admissions,” Hecht said. “It was rewarding to be here, sharing my journey and helping them see the possibilities for their own lives, including the excellent opportunities at the University of South Carolina.”



The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) also stood out as another option for students. Lt. j.g. Paul Anderson, a 2022 graduate now working as an expeditionary project manager with NAVFAC EURAFCENT, shared his insights about the of the lesser-known service academies.



Anderson said, “I hope I was able to inspire a couple of students to attend a school that opened many doors for me.”



Anderson went on to say, that the USMMA provided him with hands-on engineering experience while sailing aboard large ships during sea year at the academy.



“Choosing the right college or career path can lead to incredible experiences and opportunities,” Anderson said. “For me, it meant solving complex engineering problems and now, in my current job, improving lives through humanitarian projects. I hope these students find that path that suites them in achieving their goals, and that starts by making the right choice in high school.”



NAVFAC EURAFCENTs GeoReadiness Center (GRC) was also on hand to highlight the cutting-edge applications of geographic information system (GIS) technology. The event also coincided with GIS Day, celebrating innovation in geospatial data analysis and visualization.



“Many students we spoke with had little awareness of GIS and its potential applications,” Aaron Eckert, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, GRC program manager said. “We hope our interactions sparked an interest in GIS as a dynamic and rewarding career field.”



Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer, was pleased that many NAVFAC EURAFCENT and PWD Naples employees took the time to engage and prepare the next generation.



“To ensure the Navy continues to attract and retain top talent, we must inspire and equip today’s students to lead in both industry and the military,” Miranda said. “Our team who participated aimed to provide students with the knowledge and encouragement to explore diverse possibilities, preparing them to identify and solve the complex problems of the future.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



