Faces on Station - Game Warden
Officer Vincent Palmieri, a conservation law enforcement officer with the Environmental Affairs Department, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, holds an important role in protecting and managing the installation’s wildlife and environment. His responsibilities include controlling and overseeing hunting areas on the installation and its outlying ranges, and managing wildlife incidents, such as removing wildlife from buildings.
“My favorite part of this job is having something different every day,” Palmieri said. “It’s never the same thing. One day I could be on the tractor planting food plots and the next day, I could be on a boat enforcing regulation.”
The game warden must be aware of all state and federal laws to ensure proper management of environmental and wildlife programs. In the role, the warden makes sure the law is followed by all personnel and visitors on Cherry Point properties, specifically regarding hunting. By doing so, he ensures environmental needs are met and all hunted wildlife are harvested in a safe manner to maintain a manageable quantity to preserve the ecosystem and wildlife population. Palmieri also provides a hunter’s orientation class to ensure all hunters are aware of the regulations and procedures in the installation’s hunting areas.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 18:10
|Story ID:
|485787
|Location:
|HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces on Station - Game Warden, by LCpl Sorayma Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.