Photo By Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia | Officer Vincent Palmieri, a conservation law enforcement officer, with the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia | Officer Vincent Palmieri, a conservation law enforcement officer, with the Environmental Affairs Department, is photographed in front of a conservation law enforcement vehicle at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 15, 2024. As the air station’s game warden, Palmieri ensures environmental needs are met and all hunted wildlife are harvested in a safe manner to maintain a manageable quantity to preserve the ecosystem and wildlife population. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Faces on Station - Game Warden



Officer Vincent Palmieri, a conservation law enforcement officer with the Environmental Affairs Department, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, holds an important role in protecting and managing the installation’s wildlife and environment. His responsibilities include controlling and overseeing hunting areas on the installation and its outlying ranges, and managing wildlife incidents, such as removing wildlife from buildings.







“My favorite part of this job is having something different every day,” Palmieri said. “It’s never the same thing. One day I could be on the tractor planting food plots and the next day, I could be on a boat enforcing regulation.”







The game warden must be aware of all state and federal laws to ensure proper management of environmental and wildlife programs. In the role, the warden makes sure the law is followed by all personnel and visitors on Cherry Point properties, specifically regarding hunting. By doing so, he ensures environmental needs are met and all hunted wildlife are harvested in a safe manner to maintain a manageable quantity to preserve the ecosystem and wildlife population. Palmieri also provides a hunter’s orientation class to ensure all hunters are aware of the regulations and procedures in the installation’s hunting areas.