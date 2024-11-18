NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Completion of Critical Air Defense Facility at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington marked the completion of the Joint Air Defense Operations Center (JADOC) Phase II with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Nov. 7. This $24.1 million project delivers essential infrastructure supporting the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense Mission, which safeguards Washington D.C.'s airspace from aerial threats.



The newly constructed two-story facility complements the existing JADOC Phase I operations center. It provides vital space for technical training, mission planning and specialized functions that include an arms vault and maintenance shop. The project also enhanced site security with perimeter fencing and strengthened infrastructure to ensure operational resilience.



The JADOC Phase II contract was awarded in September 2022 and is being executed by Grunley Construction. The project demonstrates successful collaboration between multiple stakeholders including the Army and Air National Guard, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, and NAVFAC Washington's Resident Officer in Charge of Construction team.

