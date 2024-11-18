I am The 908th: Senior Airman Semaj Cowan

Photo By Maj. John Stamm | Senior Airman Semaj Cowan, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron health services...... read more read more Photo By Maj. John Stamm | Senior Airman Semaj Cowan, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron health services manager, could arguably be the epitome of what every Airman should aspire to: intelligent, diligent, proficient, highly-motivated and always optimistic. These are just a sampling of the reasons she was named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. John Stamm) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Semaj Cowan, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron health services manager, could arguably be the epitome of what every Airman should aspire to: intelligent, diligent, proficient, highly-motivated and always optimistic.



These are just a sampling of the reasons she was named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024.



“She really came in and hit the ground running.,” said 1st Lt. Lauren Rossman, 908th AES executive officer. “We encouraged her to put herself out there, and she does so impressively each and every time.”



The 22-year-old college student is a traditional reservist at the 908th Flying Training Wing while she is finishing up her undergraduate degree in health information management. Unlike many of her peers, however, Cowan didn’t join the Air Force Reserve for tuition money or other benefits; she joined because of her uncle.



“He was in the Air Force so long ago, I don’t even remember when,” Cowan said. “He tried to talk me into it when I was still in high school, but even though a small part of me wanted to, I really wasn’t having any of it.”



Then, after high school and shortly into her college career, her uncle passed away.



“I guess it kind of flipped a switch in my brain, and it gave me the motivation to try,” she said. “I really wish he could see everything I get to do, but I know he’s watching.”



Cowan conducted an internet search on how to sign up for Air Force Reserve, clicked the first link that popped up [AirForce.com] and filled out an application. A few days later she was contacted by a recruiter and signed up for health services management.



On March 14, 2022, she enlisted, but didn’t learn she was assigned the 908 AES until half-way through her technical school. She didn’t even know what an aeromedical evacuation squadron did, but soon discovered that she had made the right decision.



“I love this unit very much, and I love being here,” she said. “Even though we don’t fly ourselves all the time, we have opportunities to get out there and see what flyers experience, and, when we get to see their whole process, it makes it easier for us to help them.”



Cowan is still pursuing her degree and plans on applying for a commission after graduating. She is happy that she started out as enlisted, because she believes that seeing the enlisted side will help make her a better officer when the time comes.



Cowan also has some advice for others who may be considering joining the Air Force Reserve but aren’t quite sure it’s the right fit for them.



“I would tell them it’s not as hard as you think it is,” she said. “Don’t let all the misconceptions get in your head. I just feel like, if you are considering it, you should give it a shot. If I can pass, I feel like everybody can pass. You just got to be consistent.”