USAMU Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

FORT MOORE—Soldiers and civilians of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Ramon M. Dang as their battalion command sergeant major today during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony.



Lt. Col. Christopher Thielenhaus, commander of the USAMU, said he normally preferred to speak off the cuff at ceremonies, but he had prepared a few points because this event deserved it.



“We are absolutely thrilled to have you,” Thielenhaus said to Dang. “In the short time you have been here, you have already made it clear that you’re excited to be at the Army Marksmanship Unit and you are eager to get to know the Soldiers.”



Dang, who has deployed numerous times, comes to the USAMU after last serving as the brigade operations sergeant major for Joint Multinational Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany.



Thielenhaus said Dang’s perspective as an experienced senior noncommissioned officer will be invaluable here at the Home of Champions.



“I’ve seen you demonstrate knowledge of your craft already, and I can tell that you will continue to impress,” he explained.



Dang stepped up to the podium to address the crowd as the new battalion command sergeant major.



“It is both an honor and profound privilege to stand before you, and I am truly humbled by the trust placed in me,” he said.



Aware of the USAMU legacy, Dang told the Soldiers that he was committed to upholding the high standards that define the Home of Champions through winning competitions, enhancing the Army’s readiness, and telling the Army story.



Looking out over the crowd, Dang took a moment to thank his family and friends in attendance, as well as those watching online. Dang noted the importance of their support, from military peers to a high school friend he had not seen in 27 years. To his brother, retired Command. Sgt. Maj. Ramon M. Dang (senior), Dang acknowledged the years of mentorship his brother had provided throughout his career.



“I remember always trying to catch up to you. Well, I caught up,” he said as the audience laughed.



With that, Dang said he was ready to embrace this new journey with humility and enthusiasm and looks forward to helping the Soldiers ensure the unit remains the Home of Champions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 15:58 Story ID: 485782 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMU Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.