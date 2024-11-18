Super UTA strengthens Citizen Airmen, hones readiness

During the Super Unit Training Assembly June 1-4, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 927th Air Refueling Wing participated in Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Task Qualification Training in order to hone their readiness and practice mission accomplishment in unique scenarios designed to promote resilience and teamwork.



CBRN TQT training acclimates service members to performing mission essential tasks in a simulated wartime environment while donning Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. Meeting the challenge and accomplishing this training is part of preparing Airmen for Great Power Competition and future conflicts.



The Super UTA kicked off with the Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen issuing the necessary MOPP gear to participants throughout the Wing. This portion of the exercise allowed the LRS to showcase their skills and processes by supplying correctly fitted gear, maintaining and recording the incoming and out processing of issued items.



“Having this wing wide training allows us to be prepared to equip large amounts of Airmen in a timely manner,” said Airman 1st Class Destini Scott, 927th LRS Material Manager. “It is essential that the gear issued out is, functional, correctly fitted and accounted for.”



Throughout the four-day endeavor, individual squadrons crafted their own scenarios meant to uniquely challenge Airmen across the variety of specialties necessary to project combat air power. In one such example, the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron cyber team set-up network cables to reinforce and sustain vital infrastructure while donning varying levels of MOPP gear.



“This exercise was a good reminder of the stress that can come with quickly donning and executing the mission in MOPP gear,” said Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Mobley, 45th AES Unit Self-Assessment Program Monitor, “Putting on pressure and changing scenarios for our Airmen allows them to test their skills and demonstrate readiness.”



As the scenario evolved, Airmen had a limited amount of time to don their MOPP gear, check their wingman and perform their duties as a team. The scenario drastically increased the difficulty of stripping wires and even tasks as simple as typing on tablets with layers of gloves constricting their mobility.



By the end of the training, each of the Airmen stood, hooded, masked and gloved, covered from head to toe in less than two minutes before establishing a new category 5 network cable connection. Immediately following the simulated attack, leaders formed Post-Attack Reconnaissance teams. The PAR teams swept surrounding areas, looking for abnormalities, unexploded ordnances, and injured personnel, reporting their findings to unit control centers.



Scenarios such as this played out across the 927th ARW, preparing combat-ready Citizen Airmen with a focus on readiness for any rapidly evolving situation. This exercise allowed Airmen to practice as they would perform in a real scenario. The total wing involvement honed overall readiness, bringing together the whole team to accomplish the mission.

