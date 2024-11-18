820th BDG coaches defenders, improves austere airbase defense fundamentals across career field

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force security forces Airman takes part in an 820th Base Defense Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force security forces Airman takes part in an 820th Base Defense Group austere base defense event at Red Flag 24-3, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 2024. This Airman acted as part of opposing forces to test defenders' effectiveness and proficiency. 820th BDG Airmen used this exercise to share expeditionary airbase defense fundamentals to advance security forces training. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group coached 42 security forces Airmen from 20 installations on base defense tactics at Red Flag 24-3, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 2024.



After being trained on austere base defense fundamentals, the security forces Airmen conducted two 72-hour iterations of contingency location defense for a command and control element protecting against opposing forces with the objective of enhancing expeditionary proficiencies needed for future conflict preparedness.



“What we’re trying to provide from the BDG perspective is that, since we’ve been provided the opportunity to focus on base defense tasks, we can provide a different perspective and maybe some expertise to the rest of the career field that may not have that opportunity,” said Master Sgt. Bryan Meraz, 820th BDG weapons and tactics chief.



The 820th BDG has been afforded the opportunity to specialize in expeditionary operations, enabling them to provide austere airbase defense in contingency environments. One of the group’s primary home station missions is to train and build tactics, techniques and procedures essential for securing these forward bases that enable agile combat employment opportunities for the joint force in contested environments.



The 820th BDG saw an opportunity to have a greater impact on the security forces career field and has worked toward advancing security forces readiness across the entire enterprise. By providing these development and training opportunities to other unit representatives, it enables them to bring this training back to their units to ensure they are more prepared for future conflicts.



“I think the BDG hands down are the subject matter experts on this, and we needed that expertise,” said Staff Sgt. Keegan Anderson, 802nd Security Forces installation patrolman. “We are all security forces, and we need to possess this knowledge and these capabilities.”



The group is committed to establishing continuing relationships with the units they train through sharing doctrine and training methodology and programs.



“Creating a network with the BDG was great, because they’re a resource now that we can use to help our units,” Anderson said.



The 820th BDG invited instructors and tactics experts from across the career field to share training techniques, but also so they could receive recommendations for their training programs and techniques. These instructors saw noticeable improvements in the exercise participants throughout the training and implementation phases.



“From the start to the end, there was a lot of improvement, both mentally and physically,” Meraz said. “It helps to have someone there who can articulate these concepts really well, where there’s someone guiding them through what right looks like and how to apply these techniques. It improves their ability to think through processes, act, and be able to really make informed decisions.”