Forging a Path to Modernization and Excellence

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. -- On Nov. 18, 2024, the Marne Innovation Challenge took center stage during Marne Week, showcasing the ingenuity and technical expertise of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers.



Hosted by the Marne Innovation Center (MIC), the competition featured groundbreaking projects aimed at advancing modernization within the Army. The event served as a powerful reminder of the Army’s slogan, “Be All You Can Be,” by showcasing soldiers' innovative solutions to complex challenges.



Established in November 2021, the Marne Innovation Center is more than just a hub for groundbreaking ideas; it is a dynamic space where Soldiers become inventors, tackling challenges that directly affect the Army’s operational capabilities. With over 62 active projects and 26 completed, the center has become a catalyst for soldier-driven modernization.



As Sgt. First Class Nathan Lopez, a key figure in the center, explained, “Every Soldier is coming up with solutions in every foxhole all day long. We just provide the tools, material, and training to bring those solutions to life”.



The Marne Innovation Challenge provides an exciting platform for Soldiers to showcase their innovations. Each team presented a 10-minute briefing, highlighting ideas that could potentially transform battlefield operations.



Developed by Maj. Amanda Walton and Capt. Abby Zeigler, the winning project "Real-Time Liquid Logistics Data," is an innovative solution that uses ultrasonic sensors and solar batteries to monitor water levels in water buffalo trailers. If accepted and transitioned successfully, this innovation has the potential to enhance resupply accuracy across all Army units.



An esteemed panel, including leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division and experts from academia and the Civil-Military Innovation Institute (CMI2), judged the competition. Besides assessing the viability and impact of the presented projects, these judges will also serve as a bridge to broader implementation possibilities.



At the heart of the Marne Innovation Center’s success is its commitment to empowering Soldiers. “Our process starts the moment a Soldier walks in,” shared Sgt. Malakhi Perry, head of the technology team. “We guide them through design thinking, train them on the necessary equipment, and facilitate their journey from concept to prototype. Every project is driven by the Soldier’s vision, with us as facilitators.”



This Soldier-first approach has yielded high-profile projects, including advancements in drone technology and small unmanned aerial systems. These innovations, Perry emphasized, are not only revolutionizing the 3rd Infantry Division but also have the potential to influence Army-wide modernization.



Marne Week provided an ideal backdrop for the challenge, bringing Soldiers, leaders, and the broader military community together.

“This isn’t just a competition,” Sgt. 1st Class Lopez noted. “It’s about showcasing what our Soldiers are capable of and inspiring others to think beyond the traditional constraints of their roles.”



The event also highlighted the synergy between the Marne Innovation Center and external partners. Through collaborations with academic institutions, industry leaders, and organizations like DEVCOM and CMIT, the center ensures that every idea has a pathway to development and implementation. This ecosystem also includes initiatives like the Pathfinder Program, which connects Soldier-generated ideas to academic and industry resources for execution.



The Marne Innovation Center stands as a testament to the Army’s commitment to modernization. From enhancing operational efficiency to improving Soldiers' quality of life, the center’s projects embody adaptability and progress. Its fully equipped maker space, which features tools like 3D printers and CNC machines, empowers Soldiers to bring their ideas to life, ensuring that innovation is not just an aspiration but a tangible reality.



As the Army looks to the future, the lessons from the Marne Innovation Center are clear: when Soldiers are given the tools, training, and trust to innovate, the possibilities are boundless.



“Here,” Perry concluded, “you can truly be all you can be, as the sky is the limit.”



Looking ahead, The Marne Innovation Challenge is not the end but a launchpad. With its Soldier-first approach and robust partnerships, the Marne Innovation Center is not only fostering a culture of innovation but also shaping the future of the Army—one idea at a time.

