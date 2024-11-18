Michigan National Guard and Latvia Commemorate Latvia’s Independence Day: United in Purpose 

Photo By Capt. Tandi Bailey | Michigan National Guard personnel joined Latvian Armed Forces and military members...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Tandi Bailey | Michigan National Guard personnel joined Latvian Armed Forces and military members from over 12 allied nations to celebrate Latvia's 106th Independence Day on November 18, 2024. The day included a wreath-laying ceremony at Riga’s Freedom Monument to honor those who gave their lives for Latvia's independence. The event highlighted the enduring partnership between Latvia and Michigan, which has spanned 31 years under the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Tandi Bailey) see less | View Image Page

RIGA, Latvia – On November 18, 2024, Latvia marked its 106th Independence Day with a heartfelt celebration, uniting military personnel, dignitaries, and citizens in a display of national pride and unity. The event brought together more than 1,500 military personnel from over 12 allied nations symbolizing long-standing partnerships, and showcased Latvia’s steadfast commitment to independence.



The Michigan National Guard’s 31-year partnership with Latvia is part of the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. Key leaders from Michigan spent the better part of three days visiting Latvia to celebrate their shared commitment to democratic values and strengthening military and cultural ties. Old acquaintances and new connections were welcomed in a spirit of camaraderie.



“Today, we celebrate our Independence Day and enjoy living in a secure environment thanks to friends like the United States, particularly the Michigan National Guard,” Lt. Gen. Leonids Kalnins, chief of defense, National Armed Forces of Latvia reflects. “The cooperation between our two countries is excellent and continues to grow stronger every year. Thank you to the state of Michigan, the National Guard, and everyone involved. I wish a bright and prosperous future for both our nations!”



Latvia’s national anthem, “Dievs, svētī Latviju” translates “God bless Latvia” resonates throughout the gathering, stirred a sense of unity and patriotism among the tens of thousands in attendance. This anthem, rich with a history spanning more than a century, amplified the significance of the event.



A highlight of the commemorative events was the ceremonial wreath-laying at Riga’s historic Freedom Monument. This act of remembrance honored Latvians who gave their lives for their country’s independence and reinforced the strong support and continued partnership between the Michigan National Guard and the Latvian National Armed Forces.



Brigadier General Daniel J. Kramer II, Assistant Adjutant General of the Air National Guard reflects on his first visit to Latvia saying “I am extremely honored to partake in the Latvian Independence Day celebration; starting from the church service, the flower-laying ceremony to the military parade, it was impactful for me to see the Latvian citizens showing so much pride for their independence and support for their military. I am excited to be a part of this partnership working together to preserve the greater peace and be united in purpose.”



This day exemplified the enduring purpose and support shared between Latvia and Michigan highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations, with both sides working together to enhance security, readiness, and mutual understanding.