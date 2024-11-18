AF physician committed to pilot advocacy

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson | The 59th Medical Wing's "Changemakers" series features members who are impacting our...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson | The 59th Medical Wing's "Changemakers" series features members who are impacting our organization in a positive way. U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) William Hoffman, a neurologist, 59th Medical Wing Joint Integrated Clinical Medicine medical director, and aviation enthusiast is researching the barriers keeping aviation personnel from seeking mental health care. “Historically, aviators have experienced worry in seeking healthcare due to fear for what a change in health status would mean for their flying status,” explains Hoffman. “We are interested in building data-backed ways to change this paradigm to optimize both the mental health and medical readiness of our aviation personnel.” see less | View Image Page

For servicemembers, the fear of seeking healthcare due to the potential of negative impact on one’s career is prevalent.



According to the Military Health System, approximately 60-70% of military personnel experiencing mental health problems do not seek mental health services, despite the benefits the care could provide.



U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) William Hoffman is working relentlessly to change that. Specifically, he is researching the barriers keeping aviation personnel from seeking mental health care.



“Historically, aviators have experienced worry in seeking healthcare due to fear for what a change in health status would mean for their flying status,” explains Hoffman. “We are interested in building data-backed ways to change this paradigm to optimize both the mental health and medical readiness of our aviation personnel.”



Hoffman, a neurologist and 59th Medical Wing Joint Integrated Clinical Medicine medical director, is sharing his research on brain and mental health optimization for DoD personnel in aviation and space environments far and wide. From contributions to popular science magazine Scientific American, to podcasts, news media, and documentary appearances, he’s helping “sound the alarm” on an issue impacting both civilian and military aviation personnel.



In 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration chartered the Mental Health & Aviation Medical Clearances Aviation Rulemaking Committee or “Mental Health ARC.” Hoffman served as a DoD representative on the ARC, along with other experts in aerospace, psychiatric, and psychological medicine and members of the transportation industry, academia, and pilot and air traffic controller organizations. Their findings were published in an FAA April 2024 report.



The report, which can be read on the FAA website, outlines factors that may prevent individuals holding FAA medical certificates or clearances from reporting mental health issues. The committee identified that factors like culture, trust, fear, stigma, financial concerns, existing processes, and knowledge gaps can all create barriers to seeking mental health treatment.



Additionally, the report provides 24 recommendations that Hoffman describes as “sweeping changes to current mental health policies, including dropping the need for pilots and controllers to inform the FAA when they see a therapist and easing the pathway to medication use for aviation workers.”



“The discourse about mental health in aviation is quickly evolving from ‘is it the right thing to do’ (which it is!) to discussions about its role in safety and medical readiness,” explained Hoffman. “How do we optimize the mental health and wellness of aviation personnel with a focus on medical readiness?”



According to data gathered by Hoffman and his colleagues, a study of 5,170 pilots across the U.S. and Canada showed that 56% reported a history of health care avoidance based on fear of losing their flying status.



The FAA continues to review the committee’s recommendations and in April added three medications commonly used to treat anxiety and depression to its list of potentially allowable antidepressants.



With experience and rigorous research, Hoffman continues to share the narrative of mental health being a shared responsibility.



“We can all promote mental health in our Air Force through spreading accurate information; for example, you can be an Air Force pilot or other rated job and seek mental healthcare,” he explained. “We can also talk openly about mental health and be a listening and available ear for others.”



According to Hoffman, he views his and his colleagues’ research and data generation as a “small piece of the large pie” that can guide decisions ranging from individual patient care to developing health policies that will meet patients’ needs.



“It is a privilege to be one voice among many discussing the opportunities ahead to optimize the mental health and wellness of aviation personnel in our Air Force and beyond.”