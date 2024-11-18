ASC embraces wearable technology to improve overall Soldier fitness

Photo By Corinna Baltos | U.S. Army Sustainment Command is piloting a program to give smart technology such as...... read more read more Photo By Corinna Baltos | U.S. Army Sustainment Command is piloting a program to give smart technology such as watches and rings to Soldiers to allow them to track and improve their overall physical and mental readiness. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – U.S. Army Sustainment Command has embraced the transformative power of wearable health and performance devices by launching a program aimed at providing Soldiers with smart watches and rings to enable them to better monitor their health data. This program is in line with the command’s commitment to holistic health and fitness.



Beginning last month, the command began issuing the devices to Soldiers to wear while going about their day-to-day activities. The data collected is fed into an app that analyzes conditions such as heart rate, sleep, hydration and other biological indicators that give the wearer a “snapshot” of their overall physical and mental health. The app considers the wearer’s sleep, previous activity, heart rate and temperature to provide an overall readiness score for the day.



The program is managed by the command’s Ready and Resilient Division, which is part of the G1 or Human Resources department.

While this is a new program here, the Army has been fielding wearable technology to Soldiers for about five years in support of research and development.



In 2018 the Army, as part of its Measuring and Advancing Soldier Tactical Readiness and Effectiveness or MASTR-E program, began pairing wearable technology with Soldiers to collect data on how they performed physical and mental tasks. This data was used to find ways to improve how Soldiers perform on the battlefield, and how to improve their overall health and fitness.



However, unlike the Army’s MASTR-E program, which concluded its study earlier this year, Soldiers participating in ASC’s program will wear the devices not just when they are conducting training.



“It is important that the Soldiers wear their devices as much as possible, to include while they are sleeping, to get a better snapshot of their overall wellbeing,” said Meghan McAndrew, chief of ASC’s Ready and Resilient Division.



The idea of having Soldiers in the command use wearable technology came from Lt. Gen. David Wilson, the previous commanding general, who saw how other units were using these devices, and wanted to incorporate it into ASC.



After getting feedback from the Soldiers on interest in the program, ASC initially ordered 30 smart watches and 30 smart rings and distributed them to those who expressed interest. All the wearables have been issued, and due to interest, the command is planning on ordering more devices. Currently, only Soldiers are eligible to take part in the wearable tech program.



Unlike the MASTR-E program, ASC will not have access to the individual data collected by the devices. Instead, participants will fill out anonymous weekly surveys based on the devices they are wearing, that focus on physical readiness, mental wellbeing, and overall health outcomes.



“These survey results will be used as one way to measure the success of the program,” said McAndrew. Other metrics include decreased BMI through weight loss program participation and increased Army Combat

Fitness Test scores measured over specified intervals of time.”



The decision to order both watches and rings was due to Soldier’s preference.



“I already have a smart watch that I use to monitor my health and physical fitness,” said Capt. Arial Ayala, who works in the command’s intelligence department, as he signed for a smart ring. “I am hoping this ring will be able to give me more data.”



While wearing both a smart watch and ring at the same time could seem to be overkill, it allows for more accurate data to be collected. For example, in tracking heart rate, a smart ring, designed to be worn on the index finger, would be more accurate than a watch worn on a wrist.



However, in cold weather, blood circulation is reduced in the fingers, so a ring might not be as accurate as a watch. A watch, with a larger interface, can also give the wearer real time immediate information, while the data from a ring would have to be opened on a phone app.



McAndrew has said she has already gotten positive feedback from participants, especially in sleep.



“I have had around five people come up to me and say that based on what the data said about their sleep quality they were making appointments to talk to their doctor to discuss the issue or doing research on how to get better quality sleep,” said McAndrew.



Both devices, if worn while sleeping, can track sleep cycles and levels as well as monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels and breathing levels. All which can impact sleep.



Maj. Jessica Carr, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, ASC, hope the technology will motivate Soldiers to track and enhance their physical and mental fitness levels.



“I am glad ASC was able to make this a reality,” said Carr as she picked up her new ring. “I am looking forward to seeing the results.”



ASC is the Army Materiel Command’s single face to the field and synchronizes and executes logistic capabilities across the Army.