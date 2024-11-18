81st TRW sets standard in first-ever AETC combat readiness inspection

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss – The 81st Training Wing is conducting the first-ever Combat Readiness Inspection within Air Education and Training Command now through Nov. 21, 2024, at Keesler AFB. The inspection, which began Nov. 18, assesses the wing’s ability to present ready forces according to the new Air Force Force Generation model.



The Air Force modified the way it presents and generates forces to the combatant commander in response to Great Power Competition. AFFORGEN is a structured framework for deployments implemented by the U.S. Air Force in 2023, designed to manage and deploy personnel and resources more effectively. The CRI, has the purpose of validating specific mission set availability, called unit type codes, within the 24-month AFFORGEN Cycle.



“Our primary focus will be evaluating UTC generation in the ‘available to commit’ window and a tabletop [portion of the exercise] on training sustainment,” said William Mays, 81st TRW inspection team manager.



Mays said the CRI is intended to identify the capability of a base’s personnel, equipment, and systems to carry out mission-critical tasks during a high-intensity conflict with a peer adversary, while also maintaining daily operations effectively when faced with low manning due to personnel in deployment phases.

There are two phases to the CRI, Mays said. The first is a mobilizing wing deployment capability to simulate the pressures and challenges of a real-world large-scale deployment. This gives units a chance to experience firsthand what it would feel like to lose personnel temporarily and adapt to the realities of operating with fewer resources.



This assesses readiness of critical wartime functions and ensures everyone is mentally and operationally prepared for the deployment demands. At the same time, Mays said the CRI tests the 81st TRW’s ability to sustain its main mission by simulating an increase in the number of students coming through daily. When confronting a Great Power Conflict, what have been considered institutional or home station operations are inherently part of the fight. The training mission requires intentional adjustments due to increased mission demands of a rapidly changing environment, abroad and at home station.



Keesler AFB, home of technical training for 35 career specialties, will play a key role in supporting a future Great Power Conflict. The CRI creates the conditions for the 81st TRW to focus on improving training, enhance operational readiness, and foster continuous development.



“Exercising readiness is critical to ensuring we are fully prepared to meet any mission requirement head-on,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st TRW deputy commander. “This inspection validates our ability to maintain standards of excellence while producing technically skilled Airmen and replenishing the Air Force during a period of high-end conflict.”



The 81st TRW stands ready to deliver, she said. Keesler Airmen are equipped, resilient and always prepared to rise to any challenge.



By prioritizing readiness at every level, from individual Airmen to entire units, the 81st TRW ensures that the Air Force can respond to today’s challenges while staying prepared for the future.

