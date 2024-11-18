437th Maintenance Group awarded 2023 Daedalian Trophy

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The 437th Maintenance Group recently earned the 2023 Major General Clements McMullen Weapon System Maintenance Award, recognizing them as the best weapons system maintenance unit in the United States Air Force.



The Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy, first awarded in 1960, is presented annually to an Air Force unit determined by Headquarters Air Force to have the best weapon system maintenance record for the preceding calendar year.



“We work hard to make sure our jets stay in the best shape possible to complete any mission,”U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Garrett Petri, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance apprentice said. “This award means all our hard work is being recognized.”



The 437th MXG is an integral part of the 437th Airlift Wing, staffed by more than 1,600 Airmen and civilians assigned to three squadrons. It supports 60 percent of Air Mobility Command's C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft operations. Additionally, they oversee airdrop missions and provide management oversight for AMC's Special Operations crew members.



"This mission happens so well because of our AMXS Airmen,”U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Kyle Chestnut, 437th AMXS airframe powerplant general NCO in charge said. “They strive to find new and innovative ways to make the process faster, easier, and more efficient."



The 437th MXG plays a significant role in support of AMC's cargo efforts, from humanitarian airlifts, sustainment operations, and training with AMC and U.S. Transportation Command partner units to keep U.S. Airmen prepared to support operations across the globe rapidly.



"Having a no-fail mindset ultimately sets the 437th MXG apart from other units,”U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shane Miller, 437th AMXS lead production superintendent said. “Ensuring sound maintenance practices and continuous innovative process improvements reduces aircraft downtime while providing increased aircraft reliability."



The 437th MXG's proficiency in planning and executing its missions ensures that Joint Base Charleston remains the center for worldwide mobility efforts. Their commitment to achieving the best results contributes greatly to being recognized for this prestigious award.



"It’s a fun challenge to lead a high-performing unit like the MXG,”U.S. Air Force Col. Leah Vanagas, 437th MXG commander said. “My Airmen motivate me to be a better leader because of their selfless dedication to our no-fail mission. I enjoy helping them solve problems so they can continue performing at the highest level."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 14:28 Story ID: 485763 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 437th Maintenance Group awarded 2023 Daedalian Trophy, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.