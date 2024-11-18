FLARNG Soldier demonstrates Grit, Dedication While On, Off Rugby Field

The All-Army Rugby team erupted into celebration as Spc. Elizabeth Nadjar scored the final point against the Air Force, securing gold for the Armed Services Women’s Rugby Championship July 13, 2024. Nadjar, a combat medic with 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, served as one of the team's most junior ranking players when she led her team to victory.



“This is the first year I made the roster and it's the same season I scored during the championship game,” said Nadjar. “ This experience has been the most eye opening and biggest growth opportunity I've ever had in my life. I've been to many places and done so many different things, but this challenges you physically and mentally to be the best possible Soldier and person you can be.”



Being a Soldier and an athlete shaped Nadjar’s development as she continued to dedicate herself to her craft both on and off the field. Her journey to become an All-Army Sports player started when she was initially informed of the team during her time as a rugby player for Norwich University. Nadjar set her sights on one day becoming a member of the team and earning a place among the exceptional women that actively serve the U.S. Army while pursuing their passion for sports.



“ My first time with All-Army was in 2023, “ said Nadjar. “ To be able to be given this opportunity , there's really no words to describe this. I am so inherently grateful to be given this chance as a junior Soldier. Being able to set a goal and achieve it has been indescribable. Because of my teammates, I'm going to be a better future officer and continue to be a better Soldier in my unit. I think of them as a group of big sisters, I just have so much to look up to.”



To become a member of the All-Army Sports team, Nadjar had to complete several steps during her selection process. The application process included her unit commander's approval, a sports resume and additional requirements specified by the coaching staff. Tryouts for the team were open to active, reserve and National Guard Soldiers currently serving across the country or abroad.



“ I want to encourage other Soldiers, especially lower enlisted, to pursue these opportunities and apply,” said Nadjar. “ If you loved to play a sport before the Army, go apply. They have so many different sports like basketball, softball, triathlons, you can find these all at Go Army Sports. Don't be afraid of stepping out of the box and challenging yourself to pursue higher opportunities because they are out here.”



Although scoring the winning point during the championship match was a moment of victory reflecting the young players hard work, it also held a deeper meaning to her as she wore the name of a fallen Soldier on her game day jersey. Corporal Jessica Ellis, a combat medic with 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, lost her life during her second deployment in 2008. As part of the team's pledge, “For Those Who Can’t” , Nadjar carried her legacy with her during the match in honour of the sacrifices Ellis made for her country.



“ There's so many women throughout history that made it possible for us to put on the uniform every day and serve our country so that we could honor them,” said Nadjar. “ As part of our jersey ceremony, we are given a Soldier to research and present to our fellow team mates. Corporal Ellis’ story resonated with me as I found a lot of myself in her. It was a really humbling and unique experience. I was grateful for being able to play with her on my sleeve and again play for others that can't. Seeing a group of women in the military from different backgrounds, ranks, duty stations, experiences all come together as one to compete with the same mindset, as a lower enlisted Soldier it's been incredible.”



According to Nadjar, her journey with the All-Army rugby team would not have been possible without the support of her teammates and coaching staff. She hopes to inspire fellow Soldiers and the next generation of Florida Army National Guardsmen to seek out opportunities as they follow their own paths through their service.



“ Being able to serve my country and be part of a team that's bigger than myself is an incredible experience that shaped me into the woman and Soldier that I am today,” said Nadjar. “ I am very passionate about wearing the uniform and representing those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their life before me.”

