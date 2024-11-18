Airmen of Note resonates on tour

Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Cemprola, alto saxophonist with the USAF Band, plays...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Cemprola, alto saxophonist with the USAF Band, plays the saxophone during sound check before a performance in the Airmen of Note Fall 2024 tour in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024. The Airmen of Note’s mission, as a part of the U.S. Air Force Band, is to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heighten patriotism and service, and to connect the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. The Airmen of Note consists of 17 active duty musicians and one vocalist stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

TAMPA, Fla. – The amber glow of the Florida sunset casts a warm light over the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Florida, as the Airmen of Note, the U.S. Air Force’s elite jazz ensemble, prepare for their first performance of their Florida fall tour.



From the moment the doors open, families, couples and jazz students fill the rows. The significance of the evening runs deeper than just notes on sheet music, it’s a celebration of connection, community and the transformative power of music.



The Airmen of Note tours Florida, playing 10 shows and participating in educational clinics for aspiring music professionals from Nov. 10-21, 2024. The annual Fall tour helps the band connect with the community and share the story and mission of the U.S. Air Force.



The Airmen of Note was founded in 1950 to carry on the legacy of the U.S. Army Air Force's iconic swing band. They have since become ambassadors of American culture, using their talent to inspire, unify and honor America's service members.



“Our main mission is to give Americans a little patriotic inspiration,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian MacDonald, the senior enlisted leader of the USAF Band ensemble. “We try to use music and the talents of the soloists and members of the band to showcase the virtuosity and excellence that all airmen have in their work life.”



The first concert on the tour began with a lively rendition of Nat Adderly’s “Fun,” and the audience was immediately swept up in the infectious rhythm. Smiles spread, heads bobbed and feet tapped in sync with the beat. For those moments, all boundaries — age, background, and experience — dissolved into the shared joy of jazz.



Senior Master Sgt. Emily Wellington’s powerful voice took center stage with “I Just Found Out About Love,” soaring over the harmonies of the band and drawing cheers from the crowd. Her presence, commanding yet warm, was a reminder of human connection through music.



Attendees William Gehweiler, an Air Force Vietnam War veteran, and his girlfriend Sally Devriend traveled only two blocks for the performance.

As the band launched into the song “Londonderry Air,” commonly known as “Danny Boy,” Sally rested her head on William’s shoulder.



“In Vietnam, I sat for nine and a half hours in the rain waiting for the Bob Hope Show,” William said afterward. “[The Airmen of Note] have all of this inspiring music, singing and dancing, which brought back memories.” Sally, who had grown up listening to jazz music, nodded in agreement.

“It is great to see the talent that America has in its people and also its service members,” she added.



The Airmen of Note have long been known for their ability to create these moments of connection. Many such connections were found among the high school and college musicians in attendance.

Tech. Sgt. Fareed Simpson-Hankins, split lead trumpet, spoke to the connection with aspiring professional musicians.



“The students get to see us play some of the music that they are playing in high school,” Simpson-Hankins said.” It is great for them to see that at a professional level and hear what that looks like, especially in the context of the Air Force because they see how it brings Americans together.”



Wellington said she loves to connect with young women musicians, particularly because she is the only female musician in the Airmen of Note. She recounts how many young women approach her after performances and share how they love seeing a woman with the ensemble.



“Representation is such a huge thing,” said Wellington. “Especially for women in the military where the percentage is fewer. Those young women see that there are also women musicians as a career, they can see that as a potential path for them.”



Young children in attendance sat wide-eyed. An elderly couple stood up and started to swing dance as soon as they heard the ensemble strum up Miller’s “In the Mood.” They appeared transported back in time to the days of big band and swing.



Their music, refined with decades of practice, invited everyone to pause, listen and reflect.



When the concert reached a crescendo with a powerful rendition of “This Land is Your Land,” Wellington’s voice carried a resonance through the air, honoring service members past and present. The applause that followed was thunderous.



“We see how music brings people together, a reminder that we’re all part of something greater than ourselves,” said MacDonald. “We are a direct reflection of the excellence that all Airmen exhibit around the world.”



As the crowd dispersed into the warm Florida night, conversations buzzed with reflections on the performance and lines formed to greet the performers.



For the Airmen of Note, the Florida fall tour is not just another series of concerts, it was a reminder of their vital role in connecting people, uplifting spirits and preserving the legacies of those who serve. Their music will continue to echo long after the stage lights dim, promising more bridges yet to be built and more hearts to touch.