U.S. and Indonesian Marines Conclude Successful Keris MAREX 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stuart Glenn, left, commanding officer for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, poses for a photo with an Indonesian marine with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, after a coastal defense exercise during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Kabupaten Lingga, Singkep, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line.

BATAM, Indonesia – On Nov. 19, a combined force of nearly 600 personnel from the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), and the 10th Marine Infantry Battalion of the Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia (KORMAR), or Indonesian Marine Corps, concluded Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 in a ceremony held aboard Yonif 10 Marinir, Batam, Indonesia.



Keris MAREX, an annual bilateral exercise involving Indonesian and U.S. Marines, boosts military interoperability between the two forces, builds strong and lasting relationships as partners, and contributes to regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific. The exercise was divided into two phases between KORMAR bases on Batam and Singkep islands.



In Batam, U.S. and Indonesian Marines conducted expert-lead exchanges and training events on topics ranging from staff-level planning integration to mortar and machine gun ranges and jungle survival tactics.



Senior staff members from MRF-SEA and the 10th KORMAR worked together to develop operational plans to repel a notional enemy’s amphibious landing on Singkep island. The STAFFEX provided each participant a better understanding of each military’s planning process and resulted in a comprehensive coastal defense plan that was provided to the combined ground combat element for execution in the exercise’s training scenario.



"The 10th KORMAR’s proficiency and professionalism to work through a complicated, bilateral operational plan that could be transitioned to subordinate units for execution, ensured that our staffs would be able to cohesively plan and operate together in real world contingency and crisis situations," said U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Thomas Vallely, operations officer for MRF-SEA. "Their staff planning process, coupled with key KORMAR leaders that have been to U.S. Marine Corps professional military educational schools, created an outsized effect on our integration and greatly enhanced the experience for both units."



On Nov. 11, over 100 U.S. Marines traveled via ferry to Dabo Singkep, a province in the Riau Islands and home to a small detachment of Indonesian Marines, to conduct field operations and increase the effectiveness of the bilateral force.



While in Singkep, mortarmen from both nations were part of a historical first as they utilized small unmanned aerial systems, or drones, to monitor and adjust the impacts of rounds fired from Indonesian mortar systems. Keris MAREX 2024 is the first time Indonesian Marines have trained in the use of drones to observe and adjust mortar fire.



In addition to sharing advancements in indirect fire techniques, U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, who were attached to MRF-SEA for the duration of Keris MAREX, utilized the challenging environment and typography of Singkep Island to train alongside KORMAR partners in skills like combat patrolling, ambush tactics, casualty evacuations, and combat marksmanship, all culminating in a successful execution of the final coastal defense scenario.



“Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia exists to bolster our relationships with key partner nations like Indonesia and increase our ability to plan and operate alongside their militaries,” said U.S. Marine Col. Stuart W. Glenn, the commanding officer of MFR-SEA. “It was exceptional to watch our two nations’ Marines plan operations together and issue orders to a combined ground combat force that then executed the plan with intensity and professionalism.”



Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 enhanced military interoperability and strengthened the partnership between the U.S. and Indonesian Marine Corps. The exercise fostered crucial relationships, contributing to regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific.



