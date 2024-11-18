U.S. Army Officer honored with prestigious Italian Bronze Cross of Merit of the Carabinieri

Photo By Maj. Edward McBride | Italian Carabinieri Brig. Gen. Pietro Carrozza, deputy head of 2nd Department, General...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Edward McBride | Italian Carabinieri Brig. Gen. Pietro Carrozza, deputy head of 2nd Department, General Command (Force Deployment) presents the prestigious Italian Bronze Cross of Merit of the Carabinieri to U.S. Army Col. William R. Daniel II, security cooperation director, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) during the closing ceremony of the Capacity Building-Strategic Advising Course at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) in Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024. The award honors Daniel's contributions to multinational peacekeeping and stability operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Edward McBride) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — During the closing ceremony of the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Capacity Building-Strategic Advising Course, U.S. Army Col. William R. Daniel II, who previously served as the deputy commandant at CoESPU, was awarded the prestigious Italian Bronze Cross of Merit of the Carabinieri on Nov. 19.



The Bronze Cross of Merit is one of the highest honors the Carabinieri can bestow, recognizing exceptional service and contributions to the organization’s mission. Rarely awarded to international personnel, the honor reflects Daniel’s extraordinary dedication to fostering multinational cooperation and advancing global stability operations during his tenure at CoESPU.



Italian Brig. Gen. Pietro Carrozza, deputy head of the 2nd Department, General Command (Force Deployment), presented the award, commending Daniel’s significant impact on CoESPU’s mission and his role in strengthening bilateral collaboration.



“It’s a great honor,” said Daniel. “I’m humbled by it. It indicates the close relationship between Italy and the United States. During my tenure as the CoESPU deputy commandant, I felt it was my responsibility to strengthen that partnership. In my mind, this award represents how closely our nations work together. CoESPU is an example of what the United States and Italy can accomplish together for global peace and security.”



The Strategic Advising Course, which concluded with the ceremony, is one of CoESPU’s flagship programs. Partially funded by the U.S. Department of State, the course is designed to enhance the capabilities of military and police leaders in advising roles. The course brought together participants from multiple nations to foster strategic problem-solving and strengthen global security networks.



“Will’s professionalism and outstanding dedication strengthened the bonds between our two countries and advanced the role of stability policing around the world,” said Brig. Gen. Giuseppe De Magistris, commandant of CoESPU. “His dedication left a lasting legacy at CoESPU, fostering deeper integration and mutual understanding. His efforts significantly contributed to laying the groundwork for future advancement in global security cooperation.”



CoESPU, based in Vicenza, serves as an international hub for training and doctrine development for military and police units engaged in stability operations. From October 2022 to July 2024, Daniel was pivotal in advancing the Center’s mission and fostering cooperation between the United States and Italy. His return to CoESPU to receive the honor underscored the enduring bonds of partnership and respect built during his tenure.



Through the military personnel exchange program, an Italian Carabinieri colonel attends the U.S. Army War College, and in exchange a U.S. Army colonel serves as the CoESPU deputy commandant. This binational exchange underscores a shared commitment to academic and professional excellence while strengthening bilateral ties.



The current deputy commandant of CoESPU, U.S. Army Col. Joseph G. Bruhl, attended the ceremony to recognize his predecessor’s achievements and reaffirm the ongoing partnership between CoESPU and the U.S. Army.



“The deputy commandant position at CoESPU is critical because it takes a strong relationship to achieve the kind of cooperation needed between the U.S. and Italy,” said Bruhl. “That cooperation only happens when there’s someone in the seat who values and nurtures the partnership.”



Consul General Douglass Benning, from the U.S. Consul General in Milan, also participated in the ceremony, emphasizing the enduring strength of the U.S.- Italian relationship.



“An institution like CoESPU is not just performing a critical mission for the stability and security around the entire world, and countries emerging from conflict, but also a place where the US, Italy bilateral relationship is shown to be so productive,” said Benning. “The [US] Department of State provides financial support for CoESPU, but it’s the people that make the difference. By having U.S. military members in positions of authority [in CoESPU], we reinforce our strong ties and amplify the impact of our shared mission to make the world a safer place.”



Together the U.S. Army and the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri continue to strengthen the bonds between their nations, ensuring their collective efforts leave a lasting impact on peacekeeping operations worldwide. The enduring relationship between Italy and the United States, built on mutual respect and trust, remains the cornerstone of their shared success at CoESPU. Together, they demonstrate how partnerships rooted in cooperation can address complex global challenges and foster a more secure world.



About CoESPU



Established in 2005 under the G8 Stability Police Units Initiative, the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) serves as an international think tank and global training center for military and police personnel engaged in peacekeeping and stability operations. Located in Vicenza, Italy, CoESPU is supported by the Italian Carabinieri and hosts participants from numerous nations, fostering multinational collaboration and enhancing global security capabilities.



About SETAF-AF



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, serves as the U.S. Army’s forward command for operations across Africa. Its mission includes supporting peacekeeping, crisis response, and multinational partnerships that promote stability throughout the region. SETAF-AF works closely with allied and partner nations to build capacity and ensure readiness for a range of operations.