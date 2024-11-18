Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE

    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | Airman Troy Irvin, 8th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, holds a firing...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- The Wolf Pack honed its agile combat employment
    capabilities during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea,
    November 12-15, 2024.
    Agile combat employment (ACE) is the concept of quickly and effectively dispersing assets and
    manpower across a network of smaller locations, rather than concentrating airpower at larger
    bases, to complicate adversary planning and increase overall combat survivability.
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1 was designed with several routine readiness and ACE components that
    enabled Airmen to practice, understand and showcase their proficiency in executing
    contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and
    mentally across multiple domains.
    “In the months leading up to Bev Sent, the ACE Operational Planning Team enhanced the
    equipment and manning packages to support a larger, more combat-capable ACE movement
    while maintaining a lean and agile footprint,” said Maj. Alex Carmona, 8th Fighter Wing chief of
    future operations and ACE lead. “During the exercise, the Fighter Wing measured the execution
    of Cargo and Personnel Deployment Function timelines, highlighting the importance of
    coordination between the Installation Deployment Readiness Center and Unit Deployment
    Monitors across the Fighter Wing.”
    Squadrons across the base focused on unit-specific skills, including emergency operations,
    crisis action team coordination, general arming procedures, mass casualty response, tactical
    combat casualty care, and weapons training.
    Sewing ACE concepts into units such as the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron is crucial to
    operational success.
    “For our portion, the 8th LRS focused on the preparation of our Force, ensuring all support
    functions are in sync so that [the Wolf Pack] can generate sorties and complete any mission,”
    said 1st Lt. Kaalakaiopono Faurot, 8th LRS installation deployment officer. “In the exercise, the
    installation deployment readiness cell, played a key role in the 8th Fighter Wing’s agile combat
    employment movements by ensuring that all cargo and personnel are processed properly to
    deploy to their disclosed location.”

    The 8
    th LRS also collaborated with the 8th Force Support Squadron to successfully develop the
    ACE concept during Beverly Sentinel 25-1.

    “FSS as a whole concentrated on processing the personnel deployment line to get them on a
    plane in an hour while also teaching new Airmen the basic tactics such as general arming and
    TCCC,” said Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Turvey, 8th FSS noncommissioned officer in charge of
    personnel contingency operations. “Due to Kunsan being a short tour, there is constant
    turnover, so training like Beverly Sentinel 25-1 provides a great opportunity for us to practice
    and execute how things are done here.”

    The exercise’s success relied on seamless coordination and collaboration among all agencies
    and units involved to complete the mission effectively.
    “By guaranteeing that our people and cargo are at the right place at the right time, we are
    accomplishing the Wing’s ACE movements,” said Faurot. “We’re definitely considered to be
    working behind the scenes of things. These small agencies and operations are what help make
    things happen and accomplish these missions.”
    By refining ACE movements and integrating cross-organizational training, the 8th Fighter Wing
    is committed to adapting to evolving challenges and developing operational strategies that
    optimize mission effectiveness.
    “When executing ACE, the Wolf Pack mission would survive and continue to generate within the
    Korean Theater of Operations and Indo-Pacific,” said Carmona.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 04:06
    Story ID: 485720
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE
    Beverly Sentinel 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Wolf Pack
    readiness
    INDOPACOM
    Beverly Sentinel 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download