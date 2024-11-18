Beverly Sentinel 25-1: A step closer to ACE

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | Airman Troy Irvin, 8th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, holds a firing...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | Airman Troy Irvin, 8th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, holds a firing position in a simulated ground attack during Beverly Sentinel 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. Bev Sent 25-1 was designed with several key components that enabled Airmen to understand and showcase their proficiency in executing contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and mentally across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- The Wolf Pack honed its agile combat employment

capabilities during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea,

November 12-15, 2024.

Agile combat employment (ACE) is the concept of quickly and effectively dispersing assets and

manpower across a network of smaller locations, rather than concentrating airpower at larger

bases, to complicate adversary planning and increase overall combat survivability.

Beverly Sentinel 25-1 was designed with several routine readiness and ACE components that

enabled Airmen to practice, understand and showcase their proficiency in executing

contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and

mentally across multiple domains.

“In the months leading up to Bev Sent, the ACE Operational Planning Team enhanced the

equipment and manning packages to support a larger, more combat-capable ACE movement

while maintaining a lean and agile footprint,” said Maj. Alex Carmona, 8th Fighter Wing chief of

future operations and ACE lead. “During the exercise, the Fighter Wing measured the execution

of Cargo and Personnel Deployment Function timelines, highlighting the importance of

coordination between the Installation Deployment Readiness Center and Unit Deployment

Monitors across the Fighter Wing.”

Squadrons across the base focused on unit-specific skills, including emergency operations,

crisis action team coordination, general arming procedures, mass casualty response, tactical

combat casualty care, and weapons training.

Sewing ACE concepts into units such as the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron is crucial to

operational success.

“For our portion, the 8th LRS focused on the preparation of our Force, ensuring all support

functions are in sync so that [the Wolf Pack] can generate sorties and complete any mission,”

said 1st Lt. Kaalakaiopono Faurot, 8th LRS installation deployment officer. “In the exercise, the

installation deployment readiness cell, played a key role in the 8th Fighter Wing’s agile combat

employment movements by ensuring that all cargo and personnel are processed properly to

deploy to their disclosed location.”



The 8

th LRS also collaborated with the 8th Force Support Squadron to successfully develop the

ACE concept during Beverly Sentinel 25-1.



“FSS as a whole concentrated on processing the personnel deployment line to get them on a

plane in an hour while also teaching new Airmen the basic tactics such as general arming and

TCCC,” said Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Turvey, 8th FSS noncommissioned officer in charge of

personnel contingency operations. “Due to Kunsan being a short tour, there is constant

turnover, so training like Beverly Sentinel 25-1 provides a great opportunity for us to practice

and execute how things are done here.”



The exercise’s success relied on seamless coordination and collaboration among all agencies

and units involved to complete the mission effectively.

“By guaranteeing that our people and cargo are at the right place at the right time, we are

accomplishing the Wing’s ACE movements,” said Faurot. “We’re definitely considered to be

working behind the scenes of things. These small agencies and operations are what help make

things happen and accomplish these missions.”

By refining ACE movements and integrating cross-organizational training, the 8th Fighter Wing

is committed to adapting to evolving challenges and developing operational strategies that

optimize mission effectiveness.

“When executing ACE, the Wolf Pack mission would survive and continue to generate within the

Korean Theater of Operations and Indo-Pacific,” said Carmona.