New ALNG bill addresses mental health safety through firearms storage proposal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Houston Tumlin and Hunter Whitley didn’t know each other, but they

had a lot in common. Both served in the military, both were Alabama natives, and both lost their

lives to suicide.

It’s been three years since Tumlin’s passing and two years since Whitley’s. But a newly formed

committee of veterans, lawmakers and military officials have joined their efforts to ensure that

their deaths are not in vain.

Recently, a bill was proposed that would add an extra layer of lethal means safety for veteran,

military, and first responder gun owners struggling with suicidal ideations. The name?

The Houston Hunter Bill.



Michelle Tumlin said that her son Houston always showed promise and talent from a young age,

earning him several different opportunities in modeling and acting. But at 13, he left the lights

and cameras behind to go to school and play sports like other kids his age. Michelle says he was

small, but that didn’t stop her son from playing his heart on the football field.

In 2014, Houston left his home in north Alabama and joined the Army, serving for nearly six

years before transitioning out of the service in 2019 as an E-5 with multiple honors, awards, and

qualifications. On his way out of the Army, Michelle realized that her son may have been dealing

with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) due to his multiple concussions from football and

various military exercises.

“There was a plan for Houston, but we just didn’t know what all was going on,” Michelle Tumlin

said. “But all the little pieces of the puzzle started coming together for us.”

Houston Tumlin struggled with CTE and PTSD, and getting reacclimated to civilian life was

hard. On March 23, 2021, only 30 minutes after getting off the phone with his mother, Tumlin

took his life with a firearm.

Less than an hour west of the Tumlin family in Pellham, a Tuscaloosa mother is also grieving the

loss of her son.

Shannon McDaniel says that growing up, her son, Hunter Whitley, loved his friends and family,

playing video games and hunting. But more than anything, Hunter wanted to be a Marine.

Joining wasn’t an easy process, and McDaniel started to have doubts about her son joining when

Whitley suddenly called her from work and told his mom his waiver was approved. In 2018,

Whitley shipped out to bootcamp only weeks after taking his oath of enlistment,

McDaniel says her son served in the Marines for four years. Shortly after his deployment to the

Middle East, the Kabul Evacuation mission, Whitley returned back to Tuscaloosa safe from

harm. But the real trauma, McDaniel said, couldn’t be seen. Whitley was battling a silent war

against PTSD.

“I really didn’t know that he wasn’t OK,” McDaniel said. “He never said that he wasn’t OK. He

always walked around with a smile on his face. He was happy.”

Whitley attended the University of Alabama while he was reacclimating to civilian life, and all

appeared to be well.

Everything changed on Nov. 13, 2022, when a friend found Whitley in his room, having taken

his life with a firearm.

McDaniel and Tumlin both became outspoken advocates for suicide prevention, looking for

ways to honor the legacies of service their children left.

“God made me not shy,” Tumlin said. “He made me able to talk in front of crowds and talk to

anyone. All I ever wanted to be was a momma. When I was growing up in school, they asked

everyone what they wanted to be when they grew up… I just wanted to be a momma. Well, this

momma was gonna take what God gave me and I was going to be my son’s voice.”



On Aug. 29, 2024, the Alabama Veterans Mental Health Steering Committee convened for their

meeting to discuss a voluntary, confidential and temporary firearm storage program.

Jason Smith began working with Alabama National Guard (ALNG) in January of 2023 as the

Resiliency, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention manager, and one of the biggest advocates for

the bill.

Over the year of his employment, he has been working alongside other Guard states to develop

and implement an initiative to reduce and prevent suicide.

Storing Ammunition & Firearms to Enhance Resilience (SAFER) Together is a grassroots

suicide prevention initiative dedicated to offering an additional layer of support for Military,

Veterans, and First Responders (MVFR). This statewide effort aims to assemble and maintain a

network of Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) that provide a secure firearms and ammunition

storage option for men and women with the MVFR community – especially during transitional,

high-risk life events.

Recent Department of Homeland Security statistics show that suicide rates are significantly

higher among veteran, law enforcement, and first responder communities compared to the

general population and 69 percent of those deaths involve a firearm, in contrast to 44 percent of

civilian suicides.

Further studies showed that approximately 48 percent of those suicide attempts took place within

less than 10 minutes of first considering it.

According to Smith, during his first week of work with the ALNG, he received word that a

Guardsman had committed suicide in one of many stories that fell in line with these statistics.



That incident sparked the SAFER Together initiative to provide innovative solutions to veteran

and first responder suicide.

When Smith called Tumlin and McDaniel for their support, both immediately agreed and lent

their sons’ names to the cause, giving birth to the Houston Hunter Bill.



Smith said this bill would offer a unique solution to address the biggest factors in lethality: time

and availability.

Under this program, an individual can bring a firearm to a Federal Firearm Licensee’s (FFL)

business location, personally place their gun in a storage locker and lock it. In this situation, an

FFL does not “receive” or “acquire” the firearm into its inventory, nor does the FFL assume

control of that person’s firearm. The individual gun owner is the only person who can open that

storage locker.

The firearm, Smith said, remains entirely under the ownership of the individual, but that one

extra step of having to go to the FFL and retrieve the weapon is often all it takes to deter fatality

when a crisis suddenly arises.



Smith explained that it is unreasonable to expect MVFR gun owners to participate in this

initiative without a clear legal framework that ensures they will not be adversely affected or

impacted in the event of an adverse incident. It is also important to note that this program and the

legislation is not associated with any “red flag” laws. The bill is solely designed to protect the

FFL’s.

According to the SAFER Together team, the Houston Hunter Bill would codify firearms hold

agreements between individual firearms owners and FFLs and provide the FFLs and

participating law enforcement officers with civil immunity while lawfully participating in such

agreements.

The Hunter Houston Bill is expected to be introduced with comments from Tumlin, McDaniel,

state legislators, and ALNG leaders during the 2025 legislative session.

“It’s like I’m reliving it every day,” McDaniel said. “I’m just glad that Hunter’s story can help

someone. Because that’s what I think he would want.”

Smith said the bill has been warmly received by a focus group of FFLs during initial discussions

who will immediately implement the program if the law is passed. He said the current goal is to

have at least one FFL from every Alabama county participate, though there is no limit to how

many could ultimately be involved.

“We need people to call their legislators and push for this,” Smith said. “That’s it. It’s a simple

bill, it’s an easy read, and it’s a no-brainer win-win that can protect people who have protected

us.”

