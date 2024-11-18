Indonesian Army-US Army Staff Talks Fosters Mutual Respect and Understanding

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii-The Indonesian Army-U.S. Army Staff Talks held on November 18-19, 2024, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, represent a crucial milestone in the military partnership between the United States and Indonesia, underscoring our commitment to enhancing defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.



This annual dialogue between the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD), Indonesia's Army, focuses on strengthening interoperability, mutual trust, and long-term partnerships between our two armies.



Trust between USARPAC and TNI-AD ensures smoother collaboration at all levels by engaging in transparent discussions and addressing shared challenges.



In remarks made during the talks, USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell emphasized the importance of interoperability in human, technical, and procedural areas, essential for effective collaboration across various mission types.



This year’s discussions take place on the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Indonesia diplomatic relations, marking a milestone in the bilateral partnership.



Training Assisting of Army Chief of Staff (ASLAT) Maj. Gen. Jonathan Binsar Parluhutan Sianipar acknowledged the significance of the relationship, particularly in the context of Indonesia’s military modernization efforts, and expressed a shared vision for strengthening both armies.



The talks provide a valuable opportunity for both nations to set joint goals and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures that ensure both forces can operate effectively together.



"My thanks to the team that's here and the broader team that's not here, both in Indonesia, and the different commands and staff elements, you put some work behind this, making this a very smooth, very easy, two-day staff talk," said Vowell.



The Indonesian Staff Talks symbolize more than a bilateral military engagement. They reflect the unity and common purpose of the U.S. and Indonesian armies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 18:08 Story ID: 485700 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indonesian Army-US Army Staff Talks Fosters Mutual Respect and Understanding, by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.