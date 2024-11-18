Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesian Army-US Army Staff Talks Fosters Mutual Respect and Understanding

    Indonesian Army-US Army Staff Talks

    Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | The Indonesian and U.S. Army Staff Talks held on November 18-19, 2024, at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Story by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii-The Indonesian Army-U.S. Army Staff Talks held on November 18-19, 2024, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, represent a crucial milestone in the military partnership between the United States and Indonesia, underscoring our commitment to enhancing defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

    This annual dialogue between the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD), Indonesia's Army, focuses on strengthening interoperability, mutual trust, and long-term partnerships between our two armies.

    Trust between USARPAC and TNI-AD ensures smoother collaboration at all levels by engaging in transparent discussions and addressing shared challenges.

    In remarks made during the talks, USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell emphasized the importance of interoperability in human, technical, and procedural areas, essential for effective collaboration across various mission types.

    This year’s discussions take place on the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Indonesia diplomatic relations, marking a milestone in the bilateral partnership.

    Training Assisting of Army Chief of Staff (ASLAT) Maj. Gen. Jonathan Binsar Parluhutan Sianipar acknowledged the significance of the relationship, particularly in the context of Indonesia’s military modernization efforts, and expressed a shared vision for strengthening both armies.

    The talks provide a valuable opportunity for both nations to set joint goals and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures that ensure both forces can operate effectively together.

    "My thanks to the team that's here and the broader team that's not here, both in Indonesia, and the different commands and staff elements, you put some work behind this, making this a very smooth, very easy, two-day staff talk," said Vowell.

    The Indonesian Staff Talks symbolize more than a bilateral military engagement. They reflect the unity and common purpose of the U.S. and Indonesian armies.

