Fort Gregg-Adams leaders recognize Good Neighbors

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | The 2024 Good Neighbor Award recipients pose with Fort Gregg-Adams leaders Monday,...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | The 2024 Good Neighbor Award recipients pose with Fort Gregg-Adams leaders Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at the Pamplin Historical Park in Dinwiddie, Va. The awards are presented by the installation’s leadership each year to recognize and honor civilian and business professionals for their exceptional contributions and for their positive impact supporting America’s military. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



DINWIDDIE, Va. — Leaders from Fort Gregg-Adams and the surrounding communities came together to honor this year’s Good Neighbors during a Monday luncheon at Pamplin Historical Park.



The Good Neighbor Awards are presented by the installation’s leadership each year to recognize and honor civilian and business professionals for their exceptional contributions and for their positive impact supporting America’s military.



This year’s awardees included Keith Boswell, president and CEO of the Virginia Gateway Region economic development corporation; Cara Buckley, operations manager of VFW 637 in Hopewell; Colin Romanick, the executive director of Pamplin Historical Park; Jeff Stoke, county administrator of Prince George County and Vickie Vachon, a retired warrant officer and frequent Fort Gregg-Adams volunteer.



“The connections in this room are invaluable, and so thank you so much,” said Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams.



Donahue presented framed two-star letters to the recipients, and Col. Richard Bendelewski, garrison commander, presented them Fort Gregg-Adams lapel pins.



The new Good Neighbors will join the inductees from previous years as invitees to Fort Gregg-Adams events throughout the year.



The awards were presented Thursday at the Civilian Military Council, an event which takes place quarterly for the purpose of bringing together military leaders and local public officials and community leaders. Each local municipality takes turns hosting the CMC.



The CMC started in the 1990s, and this is the fourth year of the Good Neighbor Awards, said Mike Flanagan, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.



“It’s so important to recognize the great people that are Good Neighbors,” he said.



Flanagan also introduced Antonio Johnson, director of the Army Partnership for Your Success Office at Fort Eustis.



The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS Partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army and is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.



“Every Soldier deserves a successful transition story,” he said.



Locally, Hopewell and Petersburg take part in the program.



“These cities and counties are already hiring Soldiers,” Johnson said. “It just makes sense to make the partnership official.”



Other comments during the meeting included:



• Donahue highlighted some upcoming events, including the upcoming Netflix movie “Six Triple Eight,” which will feature the life of installation namesake, Lt. Col. Charity Adams. The garrison is working to host a screening for the movie, she said.



• As every December, Holiday Block Leave will be coming up in mid to late December, as Soldiers head out for the holiday season, Donahue said. The installation also is preparing to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday in 2025.



• During his remarks, Bendelewski talked about the recent Association of Defense Communities conference attended by leaders from Fort Gregg-Adams and the community. Representing every major defense community and state in the country, the ADC is a 300-plus member organization dedicated to advancing issues that build strong communities and strengthen the ability for service members to defend our nation. The Fort Gregg-Adams contingent led two panel discussions to highlight the local community partnerships and spent time learning from representatives from other garrisons.



• Bendelewski also discussed plans to improve and reopen McLaney Drop Zone for airborne training. The drop zone was closed in 2010 when a Soldier died after striking power lines during a training jump. Plans are underway, which involve working with Dominion Energy to move power lines underground and have the Quartermaster School recertify the open area north of SR 36 for use. The goal to complete the project by the summer of 2025.

“The drop zone is a significant capability for our installation,” he said. It is especially critical to the Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, which trains officer and enlisted personnel from all branches of the armed services, allied nations and civilians as parachute riggers, airdrop and sling load inspectors, and shower and laundry specialists. Since 2010, most field training for the department moved to Fort Barfoot.



• Bendelewski also discussed ongoing efforts to bring Soldier volunteers in uniform out into the community more often, noting the Soldiers receive credit and it helps fill community volunteer needs.