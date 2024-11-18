Albarrán, the newest Lieutenant in the Fort Buchanan's DES

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – On Nov. 15, members of the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), the command group, and community members gathered at the installation to witness Sgt. Tali Albarrán's promotion to the rank of Lieutenant.



Major Melvin Torres, DES Police Operations Officer, attended the event.



"Albarrán takes care of his colleagues and the personnel who work with him, which has taken him to the next level. This promotion will improve the department's performance and guide the new officers, "said Torres.



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, Fort Buchanan deputy commander, represented the command group.



"These moments are meant to highlight when we have found someone who goes above and beyond and exemplifies leadership. Lieutenant Albarrán is good at what he does. He is truly dedicated to what he does. We at Fort Buchanan want to thank him for all he does for us on the installation," said Cook.



Meanwhile, Albarrán expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and co-workers.



"I am happy to have this new opportunity to increase my skills as a police officer here at Fort Buchanan. The lieutenant position gives me more responsibilities, and I will fulfill them. Most importantly, my family is happy and can count on me," said Albarrán.



Albarrán is a Yauco, Puerto Rico native. He is married to Zuleika Rivera Centeno, and they have three adult children: Michael, Ian, and Mia. The new Lieutenant started working at Fort Buchanan in 2007 with a private security company until 2011 when he became a DES Fort Buchanan Police Officer.



Those interested in working for DES at Fort Buchanan can apply at www.usajobs.gov. Some openings do not require previous military experience.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform for improving readiness and facilitating the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.

