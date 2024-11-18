Kearsarge Crew Honors Veterans in Namesake Town

WARNER, N.H. – As part of their visit to the New Hampshire town that shares their ship's historic name, sailors from the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) took time to honor local veterans over the Veterans Day holiday.



The Kearsarge crew, which was in Warner from Nov. 8-12 to participate in a variety of community engagement events, attended special Veterans Day breakfasts and ceremonies hosted by American Legion posts in the surrounding area.



On Sunday, Nov. 10, the sailors attended a Veterans Day breakfast hosted by American Legion Post 39 in the town of Wilmot. The following day, they participated in a Veterans Day service held by American Legion Post 40 in New London.



"Seeing the pride and gratitude these communities have for our service members is truly humbling," said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Krystle Batey, Kearsarge's Sailor of the Year. "It reminds us of the importance of our mission and the legacy we're upholding."



The visit to the Kearsarge's namesake town is part of an ongoing effort to connect the ship's crew with the legacy of their vessel and the communities it represents. The current Kearsarge is the sixth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name, which dates back to a Civil War-era vessel that hunted Confederate raiders.



"As sailors, we're often focused on our day-to-day duties," said Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Abigail Morris, the Kearsarge's Junior Sailor of the Year. "But coming here and seeing how much the Kearsarge means to these veterans and their families puts it all in perspective."



For the sailors, the chance to engage with local veterans during their time in Warner held special meaning.



"The American Legion posts here have welcomed us with open arms," said Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jasmine Huweart, Kearsarge's Senior Sailor of the Year. "Sharing a meal and hearing their stories is a privilege that strengthens the bond between our ship and this community."



The connections forged during the trip extended beyond the formal Veterans Day observances. On the final evening, the Kearsarge crew joined members of American Legion Post 39 in Warner for a special dinner, an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between the ship and its namesake community.



"To see this connection continue year after year, with crews coming to experience the same things, is truly amazing," said Command Master Chief Charles Horgan. "It means so much to this community, and you can feel that in the stories they share."



USS Kearsarge is currently undergoing a depot-level maintenance availability at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair in Norfolk, Virginia. The extensive overhaul is focused on modernizing the ship's systems and capabilities to support its continued role in expeditionary warfare and amphibious operations as part of the Navy-Marine Corps team.

