NG team observes safety strategies at Port of Savannah

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers and civilian employees with the Army National Guard observe safety processes and procedures at the Port of Savannah during a tour given by the Georgia Ports Authority, Nov. 7, 2024. The group was made up of safety and occupational health professionals with the Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana National Guards who formed a working group to observe safety strategies outside of a military environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher)

(Story by Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, safety and occupational health manager with the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Region I vice-chair)



SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Ports Authority hosted several National Guard safety and occupational health professionals at the Port of Savannah here to observe safety processes and procedures, Nov. 7, 2024.



Mr. Andrew Berry, manager of corporate safety with GPA, briefed an overview of the port operations before leading the group on a tour of the facilities.



As the third-busiest container gateway in the United States, the Port of Savannah continues to grow in its capacity to move vessel freight quickly and efficiently. In October alone it handled nearly 500,000 container units. This high tempo, paired with extremely hazardous working conditions, provided the National Guard safety and occupational health professionals an opportunity to observe an effective safety culture outside of the military environment.



The GPA safety program promoted a proactive approach in preventing mishaps and stressed individual responsibility, both of which have been proven to mitigate risks within National Guard communities as well.



The National Guard safety and occupational health professionals were in Savannah as members of a working group drafting a safety and occupational health strategic plan. The port visit helped to inform their thinking on developing strategies focused on leadership engagement and employee participation, as well as health protection and readiness. The group was made up of personnel from multiple states including Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana.



The National Guard’s safety and occupational health programs are designed to promote safe and healthful practices for National Guard service members and employees, on and off duty, and to preserve the fighting force.