    Team Kirtland attends a Thanksgiving Luncheon

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.- Members of Team Kirtland were invited to attend a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Consolidated Support Building, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 16.

    The luncheon was hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center to honor Hearts Apart, Exceptional Family Members Program, Air Force Families Forever and Wounded Warrior families.

    The luncheon began with opening remarks from Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander.

    “As we share this meal together, let's take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of Thanksgiving,” said Power. “Let's remember the blessings we have, the families we love, and the freedoms we enjoy. And let's recommit ourselves to serving, supporting, and caring for one another.”

    Families were invited to enjoy the spread of Thanksgiving foods served by leaders from across base and a performance from a local magician.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 15:23
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
