Namesake Bonds: Kearsarge Sailors Forge Connections in Warner, NH

WARNER, N.H. – Sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) recently visited their ship's namesake town, immersing themselves in the community and the history that binds the two together.



Over the course of their 4-day stay from November 8-12, the Kearsarge crew participated in a variety of events, from an office call with the town administrator to a tree planting at the state park. The centerpiece was a hike up Mount Kearsarge, the peak that lent its name to the ship's historic predecessors.



"It's amazing that we, as sailors, get the opportunity to come up here and climb the mountain that our ship is named after," said Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer of USS Kearsarge. "How many people can say they've done that?"



The connection between the Kearsarge and the New Hampshire town runs deep. The wood for the first USS Kearsarge, commissioned during the Civil War to hunt Confederate raiders, was harvested from the mountain's slopes. Residents attended the christening of the current Kearsarge in 1993, and have welcomed the crew back every few years since.



"Warner is very proud to have a ship named the USS Kearsarge," said Rebecca Courser, retired director of the Warner Historical Society. "The community participated in the ship's christening in 1993 and has maintained that relationship over the years. It's a special bond."



For the sailors, the visit offered a chance to learn more about their ship's lineage and engage with a community that holds their namesake in high regard.



"I think it's very meaningful to the people of Warner, who don't often get to interact with the military," said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Krystle Batey, Kearsarge’s Sailor of the Year.



Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jasmine Huweart, Kearsarge's Senior Sailor of the Year, echoed that sentiment, noting the "great sense of pride here, both in America and in the Navy."



"This visit helps us learn more about our ship's history and serves as a positive representation, even with the challenges we face," Huweart added.



Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Abigail Morris, Kearsarge's Junior Sailor of the Year, also remarked on the community's connection to the Kearsarge.



"It's so special to know that they hold Kearsarge in their heart more than we do sometimes," Morris said.



For Command Master Chief Charles Horgan, the ongoing relationship exemplifies the lasting impact the Kearsarge can have.



"To see this connection continue year after year, with crews coming to experience the same things, is truly amazing," Horgan said. "It means so much to this community, and you can feel that in the stories they share."



USS Kearsarge is currently undergoing a depot-level maintenance availability at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair in Norfolk, Virginia. The extensive overhaul is focused on modernizing the ship's systems and capabilities to support its continued role in expeditionary warfare and amphibious operations as part of the Navy-Marine Corps team.

