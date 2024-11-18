Nebraska Guardsmen return to France to honor, learn about legacy of forefathers who liberated city during World War II

Courtesy Photo | In late September, a team of Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen returned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In late September, a team of Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen returned to northeastern France to learn more about this less-than-well-known chapter of Nebraska National Guard history while honoring the service and sacrifices that American Soldiers made to liberate France’s fifth-largest city in September 1944. The trip also allowed the Nebraska Guardsmen to renew the connection with the citizens of Nancy, who were marking the 80th anniversary of their city’s liberation. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eighty years ago, the streets of Nancy, France, echoed with the sounds of liberation as Soldiers from the Nebraska National Guard’s 134th Infantry Regiment marched into the city, freeing it from more than four years of Nazi occupation.



In late September, a team of Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen returned to northeastern France to learn more about this less-than-well-known chapter of Nebraska National Guard history while honoring the service and sacrifices that American Soldiers made to liberate France’s fifth-largest city in September 1944. The trip also allowed the Nebraska Guardsmen to renew the connection with the citizens of Nancy, who were marking the 80th anniversary of their city’s liberation.



Among the Nebraska Guardsmen who made the trip were members whose unit’s or family history give them a direct lineage to the 134th Infantry Regiment, adding a personal dimension to their participation.



According to those who participated in the commemoration activities, the mission was incredibly meaningful.



"Standing in the very places where our predecessors fought for freedom is incredibly humbling," said Sgt. 1st Class Jerod Ideus, coordinator for the Nebraska National Guard group. "This trip reinforced the importance of our commitment to service."



While in France, the Nebraskans participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, visited key historical sites like the Place Stanislas where the liberation was celebrated in 1944, and met with local dignitaries and citizens. These interactions fostered cultural exchange and strengthened the ties between the two communities, building upon the shared history that unites them.

Airman 1st Class Macy Nuckoles, a young Airman on her first mission overseas, said the experience of meeting with citizens of Nancy, whose relatives were liberated so many decades earlier, left a deep and personal impact.



"Seeing the appreciation in the eyes of the people of Nancy and visiting the historical sites and museums really brought history to life," she said. "Everyone was very nice and welcoming. I am lucky and grateful to have gone so early in my career.”



The Guardsmen also visited Agincourt City Hall where they met with the mayor and discussed the importance of this trip.



"This trip was more than just a commemoration," said Ideus. "It was a powerful reminder of the values that unite us – duty, honor, and selfless service. These are the values that inspired the Soldiers of the 134th, and they continue to guide us today."



The legacy of the 134th Infantry Regiment lives on, not just in the monuments and memorials of Nancy, but in the enduring friendship between two communities separated by an ocean but united by a shared history. This commemorative trip served to strengthen that friendship, ensuring that the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom in 1944 will never be forgotten.