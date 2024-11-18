Puerto Rico National Guard participates of the Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico induction ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia | The Puerto Rico National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez presents the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia | The Puerto Rico National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez presents the Distinguished Service Medal to former Adjutant General Maj. Gen. (Ret.) José J. Reyes, in recognition of his exemplary service during the Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico induction ceremony, held by the Office of the Veteran Advocate of Puerto Rico and the "My VA Veterans & Family Community of Puerto Rico" at the Capitol building in San Juan, Nov. 15, 2024. Other honorees included Brig. Gen. (P) Aida T. Borrás, who will make history as the first Puerto Rican woman to achieve the rank of Major General in the Active Army, and Lt. Col. Hila Levy, an accomplished scientist and veteran of the Global War on Terrorism. Members of the Senate of Puerto Rico and Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve, were also in attendance to honor and celebrate Puerto Rican veterans for their significant contributions to military service and various fields, including education, science, government, and the arts. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Vazquez)i see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The Puerto Rico National Guard had the honor of attending the Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico induction ceremony, hosted by the Office of the Veteran Advocate of Puerto Rico and the My VA Veterans & Family Community of Puerto Rico at the Capitol building. This significant event celebrated the contributions of Puerto Rican veterans who have made extraordinary impacts in both military service and various civilian fields, such as education, science, government, and the arts.

Among the distinguished veterans recognized who served in the Puerto Rico National Guard were former Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) José J. Reyes, who received the Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of his outstanding service and commitment to the Puerto Rico National Guard and the people of Puerto Rico from the current Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez; Maj. Gen. Luis González Vales, an influential military historian and Adjutant General of Puerto Rico from 1983-1985; and Eddie Miro Castañeda, a beloved Puerto Rican writer, comedian, and TV personality.

Other honorees included Brig. Gen. (P) Aida T. Borrás, soon to make history as the first Puerto Rican woman to achieve the rank of Major General in the Active Army, and Lt. Col. Hila Levy, an accomplished scientist and veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, celebrated for her contributions in polar and marine science. The event also paid tribute to Fernando Luis “Willie” Rosario Marín, a legendary salsa musician and veteran of World War II.

In attendance to honor these veterans were members of the Senate of Puerto Rico and Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve, who joined in celebrating the achievements of Puerto Rican veterans and their significant contributions across various disciplines.

Maj. Gen. Méndez expressed the deep respect and pride of the Puerto Rico National Guard for the honorees and emphasized the lasting impact of their contributions. “Being present here today to celebrate the lives and achievements of these veterans is a profound honor,” said Méndez. “They represent the highest ideals of service, resilience, and dedication that define our Puerto Rican and military communities. To stand alongside such remarkable individuals and honor their legacy is a moment I will cherish.”

This induction ceremony highlighted the diverse accomplishments of Puerto Rican veterans who have not only served with valor but have also excelled in fields such as education, government, science, the arts, and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on Puerto Rico and the broader world.