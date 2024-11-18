NAVHAZCHECK App Saves Lives at the Deck Plate Level

The Navy just celebrated its 249th birthday and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), Hazardous Materials Department, in collaboration with NAVSUP Headquarters SUP 04 and the NAVSUP Business Systems Center (BSC) NEW Team, dropped a little gift in the Apple and Android app stores—a phone app that can save lives at the deck-plate level.

NAVHAZCHECK is a mobile application that, once installed on any personal mobile device, can search HAZMAT information easily and quickly, with or without connectivity, across the entire Department of Defense.



Nino Giambrone Jr, the IT and data lead for NAVSUP WSS Hazardous Materials Department, said he anticipates that once the word gets out users will increase dramatically.

“This app not only benefits the Navy, but everyone across the DoD,” said Giambrone. “They can be in the Army on a base in South Korea or on the USS Mason ‘haze gray and underway,’ the HAZNAVCHECK app works every time.”



According to Giambrone, the app saves time and effort, and allows for near real-time data visibility by the user, a capability that didn’t previously exist. It has the functionality to check materials for compatibility at the click of a button to ensure safe storage, offloading, and disposal of HAZMAT. Another important feature is the app’s ability to display shelf-life data, which is necessary for various HAZMAT functions. Some of this data was not previously available or easy to obtain.



The app’s improved search function includes multiple ways to determine if materials are compatible for stowage and offloading, according to Giambrone.

“The number of data points we can use to search grew immensely,” said Giambrone. “NAVHAZCHECK can look at thirteen different data fields, including the NIIN (National Item Identification Number), FSC (Federal Supply Class) or manufacturer, to name a few.”



The app has simple and advanced search capabilities to allow users to verify if items are compatible virtually, before physically collocating them. The virtual locker in the app will warn the user if incompatible items are placed together. That way, the user can avoid a costly, and sometimes deadly, mistake.



An impressive feature about this specific app is when it refreshes, it updates up to 700,000 lines of product hazard data each time, said Giambrone.



Other important features include having search results sorted from newest SDS date to the oldest; data that will be refreshed every five days; and a format that will mirror the current SLES details page. Finally, the app functionality will be added to the HMM Tool; however, the HMM Tool is only available in a secure environment.



Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, Commander, NAVSUP WSS, said the app has been a long time coming. “Simplifying our tools to provide app-based solutions at the deck-plate level, especially those that save lives and reach across the joint force, is innovative and commendable,” she said.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

