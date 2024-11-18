Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with "Rates That Rule" board

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with &quot;Rates That Rule&quot; board

    Photo By Christopher Jones | NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ HM3 Brian Johnson (left) and Lt. Angela Swint (right)...... read more read more

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Story by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    On Nov. 7, Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms unveiled its "Rates That Rule" board, a creative display honoring the contributions of enlisted rates beyond the Hospital Corpsman (HM) community.

    The initiative was conceptualized by Lt. Angela Swint and brought to life by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brian Johnson, who built the board. Together, they aimed to shed light on the often-overlooked impact of the eight non-Corpsman Navy rates serving at the hospital.

    "It is a bulletin of information that shows what the other enlisted rates besides Hospital Corpsman do in the military and here at our hospital," said Swint. "The Rates That Rule board highlights the history and pride of heritage and what their impact is to our Navy."

    Swint explained that the idea came from her desire to ensure these Sailors' contributions received recognition.

    "The amazing history and contribution to our mission that these Sailors embody often gets overlooked due to the focus we tend to have on the patient care that happens here," she said. "The Rates That Rule board came about because I wanted to ensure that these Sailors are being recognized for their achievements."

    Johnson echoed the sentiment and emphasized his motivation to showcase the diverse roles within the command.

    "This command is a hospital, and we have eight rates here that don’t often get recognized all the time because Corpsman are the forefront of the hospital," said Johnson. "So I wanted to make sure — especially since I moved from working with just Corpsman to three other rates — that they got the recognition they deserved."

    The board features information on Culinary Specialist (CS), Yeoman (YN), Personnel Specialist (PS), Master-at-Arms (MA), Religious Program Specialist (RP), Information Systems Technician (IT), Electronics Technician (ET), and Logistics Specialist (LS).

    Swint encouraged Sailors to learn more about the contributions of other rates.

    "My advice would be to explore your command and see what things you can find," she said. "Who works where? How does this get done? Asking interesting questions can often give you knowledge you never would have found."

    The Rates That Rule board now stands as a testament to the diverse skills and heritage of the sailors at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, promoting pride and understanding across the command.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 13:57
    Story ID: 485668
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with "Rates That Rule" board, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with &quot;Rates That Rule&quot; board
    NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with &quot;Rates That Rule&quot; board
    NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with &quot;Rates That Rule&quot; board
    NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights diverse rates with &quot;Rates That Rule&quot; board

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    careers
    navy medicine
    navy
    hospital
    rates

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download