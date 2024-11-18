27th SOMDG merges clinics to improve medical access

Photo By Senior Airman Corinna Morlan | In November 2024, the 27th Special Operations Medical Group’s Clinical Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Corinna Morlan | In November 2024, the 27th Special Operations Medical Group’s Clinical Medicine Flight and Maternal Child and Specialty Flight merged to increase access to patient care and improve the quality of care for Cannon Air Force Base Airmen and their families. The merger is one of several ongoing efforts by the 27th SOMDG to improve installation medical care access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan) see less | View Image Page

The 27th Special Operations Medical Group merged two flights in November to increase access to patient care for Air Commandos and their families here.



The Clinical Medicine Flight, which includes family medicine and ambulatory services, is now combined with the Maternal Child and Specialty Flight, comprising pediatrics, women’s health and immunizations.



Many of the changes that accompany the merger are administrative and will happen behind the scenes. U.S. Air Force Capt. Heather Kimbrell Lopez was named the commander of the merged flight, allowing the previous commanders of the two separate flights, both of whom are also 27th SOMDG providers, to focus solely on patient care.



Medical professionals in this combined flight will also now have the ability to move between sections to see more patients and evenly distribute the workload across multiple clinics.



“Our pediatrics techs can come over and help in family health and women’s health to fill in those gaps without impacting wait times for our patients,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ericka Pinder, 27th SOMDG Clinical Medicine Specialty Flight flight chief.



This merger also means some Cannon AFB families will see a new provider.



“We have moved about 500 patients from pediatrics to family health,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacob Schoof, 27th SOMDG pediatrics medical director. “However, every child under two years of age will continue to be seen in the pediatrics clinic.”



The providers who are now seeing children within the Family Health Clinic are experienced and qualified to care for Cannon’s youngest dependents.



“There are three providers in the Family Health Clinic who will be seeing children,” said Lopez. “Maj. Mason Tyler is a Family Medicine Board-Certified physician credentialed to see all ages. He has been working with pediatric patients since 2014. Maj. Mavis Gee is a Doctor of Nursing Practice credentialed to treat all ages. She has been working with pediatric patients since 2009. 1st Lt. Emmanual Afari is a Board-Certified Physician Associate who is credentialed to treat ages 2-years-old and up. He has been working with pediatric patients since 2022.”



All three providers have immediate access to consult with the assigned 27th SOMDG pediatrician as needed to ensure the best quality of care is provided for the children here.



Additionally, the merger allows the clinics’ providers and technicians to standardize clinic walk-in hours to alleviate patient wait times for easily-treatable ailments.



“Patients won’t have to wait for appointments for a lot of routine and acute issues now, creating more appointment availability for more persistent medical issues,” Pinder said.



The clinics’ merger is one part of the 27th SOMDG’s ongoing efforts to improve medical care access for Air Commandos and their family members. With these innovative efforts, Cannon’s medical providers and technicians aim to alleviate obstacles to care and expand their reach for all patients.



“One of our top priorities is accessibility for our patients,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Cermak, 27th SOMDG commander. “This will allow patients to access the right care at the right time. Combining these clinics allows our providers to be more accessible because there are more individuals able to help with the administrative load. It helps to support our mission of People First, Medical Excellence Always.”



For clinic updates and the latest walk-in clinic hours, patients should refer to the 27th SOMDG Facebook page, AFMS-Cannon-27th Special Operations Medical Group. Additional resources can be found at: https://www.cannon.af.mil/Cannon-Medical-Resources/ or by calling 575-784-2778.