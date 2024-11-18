The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Contracting Department recently wrapped up a successful fiscal year 2024, obligating more than $3 billion in contracts during that period.

According to Contracting Department Director Capt. Kenneth Findley, the team was the fifth largest contracting office in the entire Navy based on the number of contract actions.

He added the team of more than 300 contracting experts awarded nearly 7,900 actions during the fiscal year.

“Ninety seven percent of our customers last year rated the team as ‘highly satisfactory’ or ‘superior’ in regards of overall satisfaction last year,” said Findley.

He cited one of the highlights this year was a $23 million small business set-aside task order for the Navy Recruiting Command to support Warrior Challenge communities by providing techniques on how to find recruits for Navy SEALs, Divers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal rates.

Findley also cites other highlights, including support for Naval Submarine Support Facilities, the Department of the Navy’s financial management operations, Joint Knowledge Online content development and a contract supporting the United States Naval Observatory’s ability to continue to provide Precise Time and Time Interval (PTTI) data products.

Findley added the department obligated more dollars in contracts during the final month of the fiscal year than six of the other seven FLCs did for the entire fiscal year.

“I’m extremely proud of the team,” said Findley. “Our mission is to provide world class contracting solutions to the warfighter, and we accomplish this daily by being an innovative, agile organization that strives to anticipate and exceed customer’s expectations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:51 Story ID: 485660 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Obligates More than $ 3 Billion in Contracts for FY-2024, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.