From garage start up to diamond anniversary: 193rd Air Operations Group celebrates 75 years

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols | Nearly 250 attendees, including current and former members of the 193rd Air Operations...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols | Nearly 250 attendees, including current and former members of the 193rd Air Operations Group, families and distinguished guests, gathered for the unit's 75th anniversary dining out at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College, Pa., Nov. 16, 2024. The event celebrated the unit’s transformation from its origins in a downtown State College garage to its vital role in global and local operations. Highlights of the evening included special presentations, ceremonial toasts and reflections on the group’s storied history and enduring legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols) see less | View Image Page

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 193rd Air Operations Group commemorated 75 years of service Nov. 16, 2024, during a dining out at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center here. Nearly 250 current and past unit members, families and distinguished guests gathered to honor the unit's history and its transformation from a humble garage in downtown State College to a critical national defense contributor.



Opening remarks were delivered by Col. Brian Lehew, 193rd AOG commander, who reflected on the unit's remarkable journey and who entered the unit as an enlisted Airman in the early 1990s. "Our unit began in a McAllister Street garage back when State College had much more farmland than buildings," said Lehew. "Since then, we've served across every warfighting combatant command."



The evening included special recognition from State Senator Cris Dush of Pennsylvania’s 25th Senate District, a former active-duty U.S. Air Force member and Pennsylvania Air National Guard veteran. Dush presented the unit with a state Senate resolution honoring its 75th anniversary. The celebration also included a video presentation of testimony delivered on the U.S. House floor by Congressman Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District May 15, 2024, which highlighted the unit’s rich legacy and impact.



Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, executive director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell and guest speaker for the evening, shared his admiration for the 193rd AOG's accomplishments. "It's a fantastic honor to be here tonight to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the 193rd AOG — really a storied history for this unit and all that they have done for this country. Volunteerism is the key to all of that," Vaughan said.



He likened the group's growth to the rise of a successful tech startup. "The 193rd Air Operations Group reminds me of one of the most successful tech startups — they always start in a garage, and someone is tinkering with some ideas, and you get some connections and a little bit of seed money. From there, you take it, and the whole thing explodes. The 193rd AOG is just like that. Add a little bit of water to those seeds in the beginning, and this has grown into a great thing."



Since its founding in 1949 as the 112th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, the 193rd AOG has provided critical operational planning and execution support across global theaters, including U.S. Central Command and Indo-Pacific Command.



The mission and breadth of expertise offered by the unit to America’s warfighting capability often remains unknown to many in State College and even across the Pennsylvania National Guard.



"Everything requires a plan — and air wars require a plan — and we make those plans," Lehew explained when asked how he would explain the mission to the average person, emphasizing the group’s essential role.



The State College-based unit, part of the 193rd Special Operation Wing based out of Middletown, projects a global reach from State College. According to Lehew, it has served in every warfighting combatant command to include significant service across the homeland following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The unit’s operational service includes missions in Afghanistan, Berlin, Bosnia, Colombia, Egypt, Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, Kuwait, Korea, Panama, Qatar, Syria and United Arab Emirates in addition to numerous other disclosed and undisclosed locations.



Lehew added that, in addition to their employment throughout the globe, the 193rd AOG maintains a hometown commitment with involvement in hometown parades and military funerals via honor guard involvement. It also has been part of numerous state active-duty missions throughout its history showcasing the unit’s holistic commitment to community, commonwealth and county.



"While our reach has been global, we remain a contributor at home," Lehew added. "When we show up, we show out … and continue to weave the tapestry of our unit by telling our story."



The 75th anniversary celebration included ceremonial toasts, a retrospective slideshow, historical displays, music from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band and drill and ceremony provided by Penn State’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 720. Guests enjoyed camaraderie and reflected on the group's storied past and expressed optimism for its future contributions.



Lehew also announced the story of the unit’s rich history will continue to be told in a future heritage room that will be unveiled at a later date in the unit’s headquarters.



"This anniversary milestone and tonight’s event are a testament to the Airmen who have carried this mission forward for 75 years," Lehew said. "Together we will continue to serve community, commonwealth and country with honor and integrity, ready to meet the challenges ahead."



For more on the 193rd AOG's history and legacy, see:

• May 2024 Congressional Record

• “The Last Mission,” a 2001 article by then-Capt. Lehew in PennStater magazine

• “The Mission Continues,” a 2024 follow-up by Col. Lehew in PennStater magazine