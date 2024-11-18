NAVSUP WSS named 2024 Defense Acquisition Award winner for Workforce Development Innovation

Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante announced Thursday, Nov. 14, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s submarines and maritime industrial operations department support division was named the 2024 Defense Acquisition Award winner in the Large Organization Workforce Development Innovation category.



Led by Garrett Enck and composed of Heather Utsick, Melissa Leighton, Caroline Smith and Michele Wingard, the division supports NAVSUP Weapon System Support’s submarines and maritime industrial operations department—code N97—in data management, analysis, reporting and other functions.



The draft award citation said the NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support submarines and maritime industrial operations department support division’s “contributions to DoD acquisition improvement priorities ensure that N97 has superior knowledge management and transfer to include training events, succession plans, and assessing critical skill gaps while eliminating inefficiencies. This team trains all new hires to our exacting standards, which improves employee performance, decreases turnover, and increases retention.”



Criteria used to evaluate nominees included: specific achievements or innovations, value of contributions to the mission of one’s organization in strengthening and responsibly sustaining the acquisition workforce, and contributions to DoD acquisition improvement priorities.



The Defense Acquisition Team Awards for Workforce Development Innovation recognize talent management excellence and innovation by acquisition organizations to ensure their workforce is ready and equipped to deliver world-class warfighting capabilities to the warfighter. Cultivating talent includes equipping the acquisition workforce with training and development for today and future mission success, preparing for the next generation workforce, engaging the early career workforce, developing leaders, improving diversity and leveraging innovation and technology to achieve modern talent management.



An award ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Defense Acquisition University, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

