    249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Meade, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow commanding...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow celebrated its 249th birthday with the annual Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 9.
    The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball is a celebration of the Marine Corps’ history and its traditions. It represents where the Marine Corps started and where it is now while giving us a glimpse of the past, present and future.

    “On November 10, 1775, a Corps of Marines was created by a resolution of Continental Congress. Since that date, many thousand men have borne the name ‘Marine’. In memory of them it is fitting that we who are Marines should commemorate the birthday of our corps by calling to mind the glories of its long and illustrious history,” as stated in the Marine Corps Order No. 47 (Series 1921) by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps.

