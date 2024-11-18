SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow celebrated its 249th birthday with the annual Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 9.

The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball is a celebration of the Marine Corps’ history and its traditions. It represents where the Marine Corps started and where it is now while giving us a glimpse of the past, present and future.



“On November 10, 1775, a Corps of Marines was created by a resolution of Continental Congress. Since that date, many thousand men have borne the name ‘Marine’. In memory of them it is fitting that we who are Marines should commemorate the birthday of our corps by calling to mind the glories of its long and illustrious history,” as stated in the Marine Corps Order No. 47 (Series 1921) by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:12 Story ID: 485646 Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.