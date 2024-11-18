509th WPS integrates KC-135 and KC-46 syllabus for the first time

Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepares to refuel a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepares to refuel a KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 87th Air Base Wing over the Pacific Northwest region of the United States during a 509th Weapons Squadron integrated syllabus flight at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 30, 2024. The 509th WPS integrated the KC-135 and KC-46 Weapons Instructor Course syllabuses for the first time, further solidifying the importance of effective aerial refueling capabilities and the continued need for Rapid Global Mobility. The 509th WPS is a team of expert instructors who provide advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to the next generation of KC-135 and KC-46 pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 509th Weapons Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base has integrated the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus Weapons Instructor Course syllabuses for the first time, further solidifying the importance of effective aerial refueling capabilities and the continued need for Rapid Global Mobility.

As a part of this integration, the 509th WPS recently executed the first KC-135 and KC-46 integrated syllabus flight, showcasing the new blended curriculum.

“This flight was the first step in ensuring our graduates are well-versed in both airframes from both a mission planning and employment aspect,” said Maj. Andrew Kerr, a KC-46 WIC instructor assigned to the 509th WPS.

The 509th WPS consists of a team of expert instructors who provide advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to the next generation of KC-135 and KC-46 aircrews.

Maj. Ian Maier, a KC-135 WIC instructor assigned to the 509th WPS, was the lead WIC instructor responsible for mentoring the initial KC-46 WIC instructors.

“The KC-46 is one of the Air Force’s newest assets,” said Maier. “Providing the force with Weapons Officers versed in both airframes will significantly aid the ability to employ the KC-46 in a rapidly changing global environment.”

Class 24-Bravo is the first official KC-46 WIC class. Maj. Christian Ferrarini, a KC-46 instructor pilot assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, is the sole KC-46 WIC student in 24-B.

“My knowledge base of both airframes has grown exponentially,” said Ferrarini. “I have learned how to communicate and integrate better, as well as process and respond to feedback more effectively.”

Twice a year, instructor pilots, navigators and in-flight refueling specialists are hand-selected for the grueling training process to achieve graduate-level status. Students are fully qualified instructors, chosen by a central selection board, and among the top of their peers.

During the course, they receive an average of 400 hours of graduate-level academics and participate in demanding combat training missions in their respective weapons systems. The culmination of the course is the Advanced Integration phase, a three-week staged battle over the Nevada Test and Training Range near Nellis AFB, where students demonstrate their ability to effectively employ and integrate multiple weapons systems to defeat complex peer-level adversaries. Upon graduation, the new weapons officers return to the field to serve as unit weapons and tactics officers, providing advanced instruction and battlefield guidance to their commanders, operations officers and personnel.

“The course involves study, planning, and execution of the KC-135 and KC-46 weapon systems in simulated contested environments,” said Maier. “Students practice employing various tactics, techniques, and procedures to maximize the effectiveness of their respective weapon systems.”

The 509th WPS mission is to provide the world's most advanced training in weapons and tactics employments to KC-135 and KC-46 pilots, navigators and enlisted in-flight refueling specialists. Weapons School graduates are experts in the tactical employment, planning, and execution of integrated air and space power.

“The addition of the KC-46 syllabus will better equip WIC graduates to effectively provide tanker support during large force employment,” said Maj. Steven Strickland, a KC-46 WIC instructor assigned to the 509th WPS. “This prepares them for potential employment against peer-level adversaries.”