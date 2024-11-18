The U.S. Navy Seabee Builder



Story by NCC(SW/AW) Gernando Wright



Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme







The Seabee Builder rating makes up the largest segment of the Naval Construction Force (NCF). They work as carpenters, plasterers, roofers, concrete finishers, masons, painters, bricklayers, and cabinet makers. Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) Port Hueneme offers the Builder Advance (NEC B13A) pipeline, providing trainees with the technical knowledge and practical skills necessary for assignment as a Builder Crew Leader. The pipeline provides in-depth instruction in concrete and masonry, construction principles and techniques, structure framing, framing principles, and interior and exterior finishing skills that are critical for the NCF to provide engineering solutions for warfighting requirements. The pipeline is designed to build upon and enhance student accessions school training to become more experienced with finished work and crew leader skills and abilities.



Builder Petty Officer First Class Alex Montgomery is the Builder Schoolhouse Leading Petty Officer. He has been in the command since November 2022 and has overseen twenty Builder Advance course offerings and instructed over 130 students during that span. His favorite aspect of being an instructor is the opportunity to leverage his 17 years in the Navy and share real-life experiences with students. Petty Officer Montgomery said, “I like that I can share the knowledge from what I have learned as a Seabee with students here at C-School to help further their career and the Navy’s mission.” He further added, “the skills that the students learn here at NCTC Port Hueneme can and will be taken to the Fleet and help improve Battalions and or NCFs in the better execution of the Navy’s mission while also helping give these sailors great technical skills that will be long lasting.”



Builder Second Class Petty Officer Winston Yu is a current student in the Builder Advance pipeline. His parent command, Naval Mobile Construct Battalion (NMCB) FOUR jumped on the opportunity to give their Sailors a chance to further their careers and the Navy’s mission. Petty Officer Yu has been in the Navy for four years and said he loves the course and all that it has to offer. “This training helped me further understand the behind the scenes of a project that helps the mission we are on deployment for.” When asked how the advance training has benefited his career, he stated that he loves the fact that the Navy is offering him free technical training that also provides college credits towards a degree in Project Management.



When asked for his thoughts on the impact the Builder Advance pipeline has on the Navy, Commander Patrick Chitty, NCTC Port Hueneme Commanding Officer shared, “Our mission at Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme is to develop and deliver Navy and joint service construction professionals that enhance warfighting lethality and leadership capabilities in expeditionary and shore-based environments. The advanced construction skills gained during the Builder Advance pipeline are critical as they enable the Naval Construction Force and Fleet to meet their warfighting requirements.”



Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme, located at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California is an Inter-service Training Review Organization (ITRO) partner that hosts construction mechanic entry-level accessions training for Navy and Air Force students and provides advanced courses for all Seabee ratings as well as various other courses, supporting special construction skills requirements, including water well drilling and blasting and quarry operations at NCTC Port Hueneme Learning Site China Lake.



For more information on NCTC PH, visit www.netc.navy.mil/NCTCPH/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NCTCPH

