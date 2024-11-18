Chasing the storm: Working with FEMA during Hurricane Beryl

Courtesy Photo | Mission Manager Sean Molina leads a discussion with the team. From left to right:...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mission Manager Sean Molina leads a discussion with the team. From left to right: Carolyn Smith, mission specialist; Sean Molina, mission manager; John Francis, logistics specialist; Casey Thomas, quality assurance; Phillip Snodgrass, quality assurance lead. see less | View Image Page

This summer, the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl entered the Caribbean Sea as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening to a Category 1 hurricane and hitting the Texas coast, July 8. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) was on the ground supporting efforts to get the lights back on for over 2.7 million who lost power in the Houston area.







Working for FEMA



In the event of a hurricane or other disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency tasks other agencies, including USACE, to provide crucial response and recovery assistance within the United States. USACE deploys specialized teams to work under the direction of FEMA, including Temporary Emergency Power, Debris Management, Temporary Housing & Critical Public Facilities, or Temporary Roofing teams. The Walla Walla District is one of seven USACE districts focused on emergency power.







The path of Hurricane Beryl



Hurricane Beryl began as a tropical disturbance on June 26, but quickly strengthened to hurricane status. By June 29, it became the first Category 4 hurricane ever recorded in June. On July 1, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record. As it drew near to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, FEMA deployed teams to the islands in the event they were impacted by the storm. On June 30, the Walla Walla District deployed a Type IV Planning and Response Team, the smallest type, to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. However, Hurricane Beryl remained far enough south that aid was not requested.



When the hurricane continued made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Texas, the Walla Walla District PRT was already on the ground, waiting for the storm to pass and begin recovery efforts.







Taking action



After President Biden declared a federal emergency disaster for all 121 affected counties in southeastern Texas on July 9, the Walla Walla District PRT moved quickly to set up operations in the Houston area while FEMA established a Joint Field Office in Austin, the state’s capitol. Working with USACE’s 249th Engineer Battalion, the PRT assessed power needs and coordinated with local and state authorities to prioritize critical infrastructure.



Despite frequent lightning storms, which hampered progress, the PRT set a record by installing their first generator just 10 hours after FEMA delivered them. The PRT went on to install six generators in just 36 hours.



“Our team's swift response and collaboration with FEMA highlights the importance of our mission to support communities in their most challenging times,” said Sean Molina, a project manager at the Walla Walla District who deployed as mission manager for the PRT. “By providing temporary power to critical infrastructure, such as airports and water treatment plants, we ensure their continued operation—ultimately making a difference in people's lives and helping them regain a sense of normalcy during disaster recovery.”



As Houston's power grid stabilized, the need for temporary emergency power decreased. On July 15, the PRT began deinstalling generators, and by July 19, the team concluded its mission, having restored power to key facilities. The team earned recognition from the USACE Galveston District for its response and performance during the deployment.