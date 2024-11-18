Signals Intelligence Soldier Named Department of Defense Victim Advocate of the Year

WIESBADEN, Germany - Sergeant First Class Chelsea Wheelehan, has been recognized as the Victim Advocate of the Year on May 2024, honoring her exemplary service as a victim advocate not only for the Army but across the entire Department of Defense (DoD).



The DoD's Victim Advocate of the Year award is given annually to recognize exceptional commitment and service in supporting victims of sexual harassment and assault. To receive this recognition, nominees must demonstrate not only a commitment to victims but also effectiveness in advocacy, leadership in training and education, and an ability to influence positive cultural change within their organization.



Over the past two years since taking on the role of victim advocate, Sergeant First Class Wheelehan relentlessly became a trusted resource for Soldiers in need of support. Her dedication to providing resources, guidance, and emotional support to victims of sexual assault navigating the difficult and often isolating aftermath of trauma, has made a lasting impact in the Army. Whether she is guiding a Soldier through the reporting process, ensuring access to legal and medical resources, or simply offering a listening ear, her work has proven instrumental in empowering victims and ensuring they receive the help they need.



The brigade sexual assault response coordinator, Mia Singleton, shared, "Sergeant First Class Wheelehan has a unique ability to make Soldiers feel safe and supported. She creates an environment where they know their concerns will be heard and their privacy respected. She has made a lasting impact on our brigade, and we are all super proud of her."



Sergeant First Class Wheelehan didn't just stop at offering direct support to victims; she also worked tirelessly to educate and train others within the brigade. Through countless briefings, workshops, and awareness campaigns, she shapes the way Soldiers think about sexual harassment and assault prevention, making it clear that these issues will not be tolerated within the ranks. Her proactive leadership fostered a more inclusive and respectful environment, one where Soldiers feel empowered to speak out and seek help when needed.



Sergeant First Class Wheelehan’s recognition is a proud moment for her, the brigade, and the Army as a whole. Through her leadership, she has not only changed individual lives but has also made a lasting impact on the culture of the brigade and beyond. As she moves forward in her signals intelligence career, Sergeant First Class Wheelehan exemplifies the best qualities of Army leadership, demonstrating that caring for Soldiers and supporting those in need is just as vital to the mission as any operational achievement.



Her story serves as an inspiration, proving that excellence in victim advocacy can shape a more resilient and compassionate force, ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. In the words of one of the Soldiers she supported: “She didn’t just help me through the hardest time of my life… she gave me hope...”



RESOURCES



Victims can call the DoD Safe Helpline 24/7 at:

Toll Free (DSN Line): 877-995-5247

From a Commercial/Cell Line: 001-877-995-5247



Victims can use WiFi calling to reach the DoD Safe Helpline 24/7 by downloading the Safe Helpline App



Victims can also chat online with the DoD Safe Helpline by going to online.safehelpline.org

