Osan Airman’s Attic reopens at a new location

Whether an Airman recently damaged a part of their last clean uniform or the common sizes they need are sold out at clothing sales, the Osan Airman’s Attic has helped countless service members find uniform tops, bottoms and accessories for everyday duties and official events worldwide.



“As a personnelist, I have definitely ruined very many uniforms by having too many pens on my person and putting them in the dryer,” expressed Staff Sgt. Joshua Key, 51st Security Forces Squadron administration specialist.



Other service members have used the Airman’s Attic as a tool that provides financial relief.



“When I was stationed at McDill Air Force Base, I used the attic to get blues and it relieved the financial burden,” said Staff Sgt. Rochelle Williams, 51st SFS administration specialist. “So, I wanted to pay it forward by helping out at Osan’s newly located Airman’s Attic.”



Many Airmen have needed an Airman’s Attic at some point in their career. So, when the Osan Thrift Store and Airman’s Attic separated, the Osan First Sergeants’ Council saw a need to maintain the Airman’s Attic.



“When the Thrift Store relocated earlier this year due to aging infrastructure, their new location didn’t have enough space to hold the free military uniforms,” explained Senior Master Sgt. Emily Dejesus, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant. “We believe Airmen need access to these uniforms, so the OFSC stepped in to maintain the Osan Airman’s Attic capabilities.”



After working with the 51st CES and Airman Dorm Leaders, the council secured 2 dayrooms on the top floor of a security forces dormitory, building 386, to relocate the Airman’s Attic.



“If an Airman urgently needs a uniform, the Osan Airman’s Attic is now available to help them,” said Williams.



Service members who are retiring, separating or leaving Osan AB typically donate their unused uniforms to the Airman’s Attic.



“It’s great that people in the community can just give because we’ve also had uniforms that we outgrow,” mentioned Key. “If we’re not able to give uniforms to the attic, we’re more likely to throw them away and that’s not helpful to those who come after us. We all will need an Airman’s Attic at some point in our career.”



Currently, the Osan Airman’s Attic has over 16 clothing racks and a surplus of boxes full of gently used uniform items. From utility blouses, trousers, cold weather undergarments and outer garments to physical training gear and service dress accessories, the Osan Airman’s Attic is able to help Airmen, Guardians and Soldiers, stationed on and off the Korean peninsula.



“There’s so many people who retire at Osan that we have a surplus of uniforms available for free,” mentioned Dejesus. “I recently stumbled upon a Facebook group where servicemembers post their uniform needs. I’ve gone to our attic, found a uniform, requested the member’s measurements, got it tailored at the Songtan Entertainment District, and paid out of my own pocket to ship them a uniform that will fit them.”



Airmen across Osan AB look forward to seeing the attic expand to other non-uniform needs that affect members’ and dependents’ quality of life.



“In years to come, once we can secure an even bigger space, I can see the attic growing to include baby clothes, a food pantry, household items like pots, pans, chairs and tables.” expressed Technical Sgt. Latrelle Hunter, 51st SFS under first sergeant. “It can serve the dependants and civilians who support our Force and the ‘Fight Tonight!’ mission.”



Recently, senior leaders assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing celebrated the relocation of the Osan Airman’s Attic at a ribbon cutting ceremony.



“This is a perfect example of investing in Osan today for tomorrow and ensuring that we take care of our Airmen,” said Col. William McKibban, 51st FW commander.



The Osan Airman’s Attic is easily accessible to Airmen living on base; located on the fourth floor of building 386. All serviceable and unserviceable uniforms and their accessories are available for retrieval 24/7 by contacting your unit’s first sergeant.



To donate unused uniforms or volunteer to sort clothing at the Osan Airman’s Attic, contact your squadron’s first sergeant or any first sergeant on the OFSC.



The Airman's Attic is devoted to a tradition of giving back to the community by supplying free uniforms and accessories to improve the quality of life of service members and their families.