Getting Fired Up - Fire Controlmen Prepare for the Future

Aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) a team of fire controlmen are putting their knowledge and capabilities to the test. Iwo Jima began its Combat Systems Ships Qualifications Trials, on Tuesday Nov. 12th, 2024. The trials consist of vigorous testing of the combat systems aboard the ship and the fire controlmen in charge of them.

“We’re testing to make sure our systems will work to track and destroy incoming targets at certain ranges and bearings,” said Master Chief Fire Controlmen Christopher Boehme. “They’re getting to do their job and shoot the missiles.”

A fire controlmen in the Navy is responsible for combat systems and radar systems. They go through extensive training prior to being stationed at their first command.

“What FC training typically looks like is we go to our ‘A’ school and we go through a two-month long course called ATT or Apprentice technical training, a course about circuitry and electronics,” said Fire Controlmen Second Class Michael Kuklin. “Following that we have a six-month long course similar to the electronic technician’s course but with less radar training. After that, we have our ‘C’ schools which range between two months to an entire year.”

As a jet flies overhead, nearly missing the ship, an alarm begins to sound; the volume rattles the frame of the ship as a red light begins to flash.

“Right now, as you’re hearing the alarms go off, that is us doing DTE or detect to engage,” Kuklin said. “We’re having two Learjets fly over us, and then we want to simulate shooting them down using our missile systems.”

With a deployment on the horizon, the fire controlmen on Iwo Jima are determined to be prepared for anything.

“The events that we’re doing and the training we’re doing is for deployment,” said Chief Fire Controlmen Christopher Reichert. “We have simulated missiles loaded in the RAM launchers, and we have a special laptop that hooks up to the NATO [sea sparrow] launcher which makes the system think it’s really a missile when the system detects the jet. The system engages the weapons system to simulate shooting the plane.”

In an uncertain and rapidly changing global environment, it is imperative that every U.S. Navy vessel be both equipped and trained to face whatever challenges lie ahead.

“We test different scenarios based on where we’re going,” said Boehme. “For example, if we go to Iran, they have a lot of small-boat engagement, so we’re prepared to do counter small boat missiles or grenades. If we deploy to the South China Sea, then they can shoot long-range missiles, and we’ll need to be able to identify missiles, fight planes and much more.”

“We are the ship’s line of defense against mostly missiles but also planes and other hostile entities that approach the ship,” said Kuklin. “Our job is essentially shoot them down before they shoot us down.”

Evolutions like the CSSQT not only qualify the ship and its weapons systems but provide fire controlmen with hands-on experience that will prepare them to, one day, play their part on the world stage.

“They’re actually getting to do their job,” said Boehme. “They’re shooting the missiles or at least using simulators. They’re having a good time down there.”

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti released her NAVPLAN for 2024, enclosed was “Project 33”, named after Franchetti being the 33rd CNO. In the document Franchetti outlines the importance of warfighting, warfighters and the foundations that hold them stating: “Achieving our goal means we will meet our required obligations to execute relevant operational plans, with the ready people, platforms, weapons, and maritime operations centers needed to conduct decisive combat operations.”

A major goal of “Project 33” is to “reach 100% rating fill for the Navy active and reserve components, man our deploying units to 95% of billets authorized, and fill 100% of strategic depth mobilization billets,” by 2027. Among the rates seeking future Sailors is fire controlmen.

“They’re very hard workers and we need more of them,” said Reichert. “Enlist to become FC’s. It is a cool job if people out there like video games. We have an actual auto turret [and]

we’ve got the missile systems. We input false tracks and shoot at them for training. It’s like a video game with less graphics.”

“Train how you fight” is a common phrase heard in the Navy. Fire controlmen train with an awareness that there might be a high-end fight waiting around the corner that will test their skills. CSSQT is part of the certifications that Iwo Jima needs to complete in order to be ready on deployment to offensively and defensively protect itself on deployment.

“I’m pretty excited for our upcoming deployment” said Fire Controlmen First Class Erin Mikelsen. “Because, worst-case scenario we have to shoot something down and best-case scenario we don’t. Either way I think it’s going to be a good time.”

