SDA TAP Lab and JCO-F host roadshow at Schriever SFB

Photo By Tiana Williams | F. Schnell, director of Space Systems Command's Acquisition Delta for SDA, provides opening remarks for the Space Domain Awareness Tools, Applications and Processes (TAP) Lab roadshow at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024. During the roadshow, participants presented project summaries to demonstrate the work being done by SSC with industry and academic partners to improve 'fight tonight' SDA and command and control capabilities while also obtaining informal feedback by attendees on developing capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools, Applications and Processes (TAP) Lab and Joint Commercial Operations – Futures (JCO-F) hosted a roadshow here, Oct. 30, 2024.



The intent of the roadshow was to increase Department of Defense operations’ understanding of SDA TAP Lab and JCO-F efforts on their behalf, gain feedback from operators and increase interest in the SDA TAP Lab Apollo Accelerator demo days which are held every 90 days.



Participants presented project summaries to demonstrate the work being done by Space Systems Command with industry and academic partners to improve ‘fight tonight’ SDA and command and control (C2) capabilities while also obtaining informal feedback by attendees on developing capabilities.



“SDA TAP Lab and the Apollo Accelerator program is an opportunity for companies to showcase capabilities they have been developing that could help the DoD solve problems and broaden our ability to protect and defend the U.S. and our Allies,” said F. Schnell, director of SSC’s Acquisition Delta for SDA. “The TAP Lab has identified multiple problem sets that commercial or academic institutions may already have the resources to solve, and this program helps to fill those gaps.”



The roadshow consisted of seven different companies and universities participating in SDA TAP Lab’s Project Apollo rapid development efforts, as well as representatives from the JCO-F.



Presentations included detecting launch preparations through weather satellites and commercial imagery change detection, detecting launch through seismic and infrasound indicators, characterizing satellites for Camouflage, Concealment, Deception and Maneuver (CCDM), and C2 of kill-chain elements.



Additionally, JCO-F gave an overview of the JCO and presented its commercial Position, Navigation and Timing situational awareness efforts.

This roadshow was an abbreviated version of the SDA TAP Lab Cohort 4 Demo Day that was held Oct. 29 with a combined 56 companies, federally funded research and development centers, and academic institutions participating.



For additional information, visit https://sdataplab.org/.