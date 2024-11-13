First of the first: 11th Air Task Force conducts first field exercise

McGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – The 11th Air Task Force conducted its first field training exercise at McGregor Range, New Mexico, Nov. 4-19, 2024.



As the Air Force shifts toward a more agile, team-oriented force structure, the exercise united Airmen from Davis-Monthan and Holloman Air Force Base to test and refine new concepts for combat readiness.



"This is the future of the Air Force," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron commander. "We’re here to prepare our Airmen for the next fight, whether in new terrain, against new adversaries, or in different operational conditions than what we’ve faced in the past."



The exercise focused on protection-based core task training, ensuring Airmen from diverse career fields are ready to operate as a cohesive unit in combat scenarios. This approach contrasts with past models where Airmen were individually deployed and often worked with unfamiliar teams upon arrival. The shift toward integrated team training reflects the Air Force's vision for agile combat employment, a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver to enable U.S. forces to increase survivability while generating combat power.



Airmen learned and demonstrated base defense drills, weapons tactics, visual signals, guardian angel and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear preparedness. Airmen also gained experience using counter-unmanned aerial systems, M4 carbines, M18 pistols and heavy weapons.



The training culminated in a base defense scenario, led by U.S. Army 2-363rd Training Support Battalion Task Force Black Scorpion out of Fort Bliss, Texas, where Airmen implemented everything they learned and demonstrated their ability to defend a contingency location while under simulated attack.



“This training instills mission ready airmen and agile combat employment techniques to ensure that we are prepared for that next fight,” said Jamerson. “It's great to be proficient in your primary Air Force Specialty Code, but you need to be prepared at any given day to be whatever we need to be for a combat air base squadron. It all comes down to that mission focused piece.”



Security forces Airmen led focused training for fellow 11th ATF members.



This training is setting us up to be the best technical experts in our AFSCs while training our peers who are deploying with us, said Airman 1st Class Caleb Roy, 355th Security Forces Squadron response force member. Roy explained the team was preparing one another for aircraft protection, access control, vehicle searches, weapons tactics, and day-to-day proficiencies so each Airman is interchangeable down range.



The 11th ATF’s efforts are part of a broader initiative to align Air Force force presentation models with those of sister services. The goal is to provide the Department of Defense with clearer insights into Air Force capabilities and readiness levels. The exercise also served as the first opportunity for the Airmen of the 11th Air Task Force, split between Davis-Monthan and Holloman, to train together.



“This is our first opportunity to [come together] to learn our strengths and weaknesses,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jerome Clark, 11th CABS senior enlisted leader. “It's much better to work with the team all the way through a cycle. All of that ties into us training together, and then deploying together and having a successful mission.”



The exercise prepared Airmen for the way the Air Force will be operating going forward and familiarizes them with the Air Force Force Generation Cycle. It allows a more predictable deployment cycle and the ability to better plan operations without the disruptions of last-minute assignments. This structured approach not only enhances operational readiness but also builds confidence among the team.



"We’re deliberate, motivated, and excited,” said Clark. “This process is setting the foundation for a stronger, more agile Air Force."



Jamerson echoes Clark’s feelings.



"The future is here,” said Jamerson. “The combat air base squadron is not just a concept, it’s the reality of how we’re going to fight and win the next conflict. We’re building something transformational, and this is just the beginning."

