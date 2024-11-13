2024 Thanksgiving meal for service members, families at Fort McCoy

Photo By Claudia Neve | Soldiers and civilians gathered for the 2024 Thanksgiving meal on November 6 at Dining...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Soldiers and civilians gathered for the 2024 Thanksgiving meal on November 6 at Dining Facility 1362, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The feast featured traditional Thanksgiving staples served by "celebrity" servers, including Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Michael Corkum, Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez, 181 Commander Col. Charles Wells, 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich, and Maj. Randy Downs. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Food Services Division. (Photos by Claudia. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy celebrated its annual Thanksgiving meal on November 6, welcoming over 200 soldiers and civilians to enjoy a feast that combined tradition, camaraderie, and community at Dining Facility 1362 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

The event, a long-standing tradition at Fort McCoy, featured a Thanksgiving meal served by "celebrity" servers, including Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Michael Corkum, Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez, 181 Commander Col. Charles Wells, 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich, and Maj. Randy Downs in a dining facility filled with festive decorations. Contributions included colorful pictures and heartfelt notes created by Sparta Preschool children and the children and grandchildren of dining facility staff.

These creative efforts were displayed throughout the dining area, adding a warm and personal element that enhanced the holiday spirit.

“This is a wonderful touch to the holidays, having the children create special pictures directly for our soldiers.” said Jim Gouker II.

DCT Incorporated, Fort McCoy’s food service provider, went above and beyond to make the event memorable. “DCT Incorporated, specifically DCT’s Program Manager Karyl Habeck, and her staff, did an excellent job of providing a wonderful meal, great decorating, and a homey atmosphere. The staff even hand-decorated the cake that was on the dessert bar.

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving staples, the meal featured thoughtful touches such as sparkling grape juice on tables and beautifully arranged table settings, making it a special occasion for all attendees.

This annual Thanksgiving meal is part of a cherished tradition at Fort McCoy, dating back to the World War II era when soldiers training for deployment overseas enjoyed similar celebrations. The event not only honors the holiday but also reinforces the bond among Fort McCoy community members.

As the tradition continues, the focus remains on fostering gratitude, unity, and joy during the holiday season—values that resonate deeply with both the military and civilian communities.

