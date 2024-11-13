West Point announces new Aerospace Engineering major

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is thrilled to announce its newest academic major — Aerospace Engineering! This program expands on the existing aerospace minor within the Mechanical Engineering program. It will provide cadets with innovative knowledge in aeronautical and astronautical engineering as they prepare for future warfare in a rapidly evolving world.



West Point’s Aerospace Engineering curriculum will provide cadets with the necessary skills to lead in aerospace-centric military operations, enabling them to be proficient in everything from flight mechanics to space propulsion. This major places cadets in a position to contribute to Army aviation modernization going forward by pushing the limits of strategy and technology as the battlefield evolves and becomes heavily dependent on aerospace technologies. Graduates will be prepared to tackle the most complex challenges of modern warfare.



The major embodies West Point’s dedication to academic excellence by preparing the nation’s next generation of innovative Army officers.



“In the age of multi-domain warfare, in the advent of contested cyber and space environments, it is imperative to have technically proficient officers ready to implement and modernize aerospace technology,” said Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, the 15th Dean of the Academic Board.



With the Class of 2028 as the inaugural cohort, real-world, hands-on experiences will be brought to life in the Aerospace Engineering major. Faculty pilots will lead cadet flight labs gathering aircraft performance and stability data in the academy’s Cessna T-206H and LUH-72A Lakota Helicopters. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to participate with industry leaders through internships that provide experiences on the cutting edge of aerospace.



The future is here, and the West Point Aerospace Engineering major is ready to take flight.



Learn more about the Aerospace Engineering major at West Point: Aerospace Engineering Major | United States Military Academy West Point.

