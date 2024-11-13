Rucking for a reason

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The 10 participants of November’s Ruck for A Reason shouldered rucksacks full of items they intended to donate and set off to walk five kilometers from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson helipad Nov. 1, 2024.

Ruck for A Reason is a periodic event which benefits agencies around the installation, such as the Alaska Fisher House; participants purchase food and supplies, load them into rucksacks, and ruck march 5k around the installation before delivering the items to the facility.

The Alaska Fisher House’s mission is to support service members, veterans, and their families by providing them a home away from home while they undergo medical care, allowing them an environment where they can be supported. The food and extra supplies allow for those staying at the Alaska Fisher house to have what they need when weather or other restricting conditions don’t allow them to get these items themselves.

The event ended up bringing in about $400 worth food items, assorted cleaning supplies, and toiletries. These items went on to support over 40 families for about two to three weeks after the ruck.

“Events like this mean so much,” said Theresa Nedrow, JBER Fisher House manager. “Donations allow guests at the Alaska Fisher House to focus on their medical journey and know there are items available to assist with the financial burden associated with being away from their home. These contributions will let us ensure we are providing them with a ‘home away from home’ during some challenging times.”

