Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Recruiters Earn Prestigious Recruiting Award

SAN ANTONIO (October 16, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Omar Gutierrez and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Samantha Palacios have been honored with the Master Chief Bakarian Memorial Award for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The quarterly award is recognition for exceptional performance and is presented to recruiters who attain the highest number of new contract objectives during their initial 6 to 12 months in the field, a critical period for establishing credibility and success in recruitment.



Gutierrez is stationed at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Harlingen and is a native from Riverside, California. He has been in the Navy for 11 years.



Palacios is from San Antonio and is recruiting out of NRS South San Antonio and has been in the Navy for five years.



The Bakarian Award is named in honor of Master Chief Navy Counselor Anthony G. Bakarian, a highly respected member of the Navy recruiting community. The award is presented by Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU), located in Pensacola, Florida and is given to one recruiter per graduating class; it represents a high standard of achievement and superior performance.



Gutierrez and Palacios stood out amongst their former classmates at NORU, for their ability to connect with potential Sailors, developing trust, and effectively communicating the benefits and opportunities the Navy can offer.



Earning the Bakarian award is testament of both recruiter’s hard work and their resilient efforts to enlist the highest caliber Sailors into the United States Navy.



According to Gutierrez and Palacios, the support from their recruiting station is the main reason for their success.



“My station helped me get outside of my comfort zone and understand recruiting,” Palacios said. “My friend, Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Romeka Nichols, took me under her wing and after that, I started putting people in the Navy like it was nobody’s business.”



The process of recruitment is no small feat. It involves community outreach, long hours, interviews, and meticulous attention to detail to ensure that prospective recruits meet the Navy’s rigorous standards. Over the past year, these two recruiters excelled, contributing significantly to the Navy's mission of maintaining a strong and diverse force.



“I see recruiting as helping people start a new career,” Gutierrez stated. “The best part is when new recruits come back from their initial training and say thank you for helping them change their life.”



The Master Chief Bakarian Award reflects Gutierrez and Palacios dedication, skill, and the vital role they play in meeting the needs of the fleet and keeping the Navy at the forefront of military service.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Enlisted and Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



