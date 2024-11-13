Team Charleston Airman selected for SLECP-O

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. -- For the past several years, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Weaver has achieved his goal of becoming an Officer in the U.S. Air Force.



Weaver, 628th Contracting Squadron contingency support cell section chief, has reached a career milestone after being selected for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School.



The training school is highly competitive, offering exceptional enlisted Airmen the opportunity to commission as officers through a selection process conducted by senior Air Force leaders.



“I applied three times and kept getting denied, which motivated me even more to reach the goal I had set for myself,” Weaver said. “I knew I could improve certain aspects of my application, and I took those denials as opportunities to refine my approach.”



Weaver’s journey required more than checking off a list of requirements. After each denial, he continued working to complete his degree and dedicate extra time to improving his officer package.



Weaver credits his success to the leadership, guidance, and mentorship he has received throughout his career.



“I was fortunate to be surrounded by incredible people throughout my enlisted career who pushed me to always be better,” Weaver said. “Leaders and peers have all demanded my very best through eight years of service.”



In addition to pursuing his personal goals, Weaver focuses on helping others succeed. He mentors junior enlisted Airmen and leads by example in any team he is a part of. Whether providing career development guidance or helping with daily tasks, Weaver is always ready to guide and help his team.



Weaver's selection to SLECP-O is a testimony to his achievement and the strong leadership culture of the 628th CS..



Weaver remains committed to inspiring others to aim higher and reach their full potential as he prepares to join the officer ranks



“As I move into this next chapter, I’m committed to paying forward the mentorship I’ve received and supporting my fellow Airmen however I can,” Weaver said. “For me, it’s about teamwork and helping others succeed, just as I’ve received help along the way.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 11.18.2024 14:27 Story ID: 485573 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston Airman selected for SLECP-O, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.