Praetorians place top two in ARCENT Best Cyber Warrior virtual category

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Cyber warriors from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, were recognized for their recent achievements at the Tenth U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) Best Cyber Warrior (BCW) competition, November 18.

    The Brigade’s competitive CTF (Capture the Flag) team, the “Speculatores”, and “Professor Chaos Computing Club”, CSD-Maryland (cyber solutions development), won 1st and 2nd place in the online competition, securing 2nd and 3rd overall (combining both online and in-person events).

    The Speculatores team consisted of Mr. Robert Ighnat, Capt. Dan Zablocky, Sgt. Robert Meyers Jr., Maj. Mark Klink, and Maj. Michael Kranch.

    Prof. Chaos Computing Club consisted of Capt. Calvin Kim, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Fricke, Capt. Bendie Minu, CW3 Christopher Charland; and Mr. Adam Atkins.

    “Overall recommendation is that we send a team forward to participate in person next year,” said Maj. Klink, the Speculatores team lead. “(Everyone) was competing overnight and balancing work/schedule requirements. The difficulty of the problems was excellent, and it was competitive until the last hour or so of the event.”

    According to a Best Cyber Warrior X video, The USARCENT Best Cyber Warrior competition brings together service members, universities, and partner nations to compete in a cybersecurity contest that will test the skills in information security, ethical hacking, and digital forensics in the USARCENT area of responsibility from Oct. 28-31, 2024. https://www.21tsc.army.mil/Resources/Safety-Office/mod/83661/player/0/Best%20Cyber%20Warrior/

    “With 58 teams competing online and 24 competing in-person, and participants from countries such as Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, and Slovenia, alongside top U.S. universities including The Citadel, University of Kansas, Virginia Military Institute, University of North Georgia, and Vanderbilt University, this competition was truly international and fierce,” said Pedro Santiago-Gonzalez, Kuwait Ministry of Defense Advisor (Cyber).

    The Speculatores were also recognized with the Order of Thor from the Military Cyber Professional Association by Mr. Joe Billingsley, founder of the MCPA. The Order of Thor is a medal awarded by the MCPA to recognize excellence and special contributions to the American military cyber community.

    USARCENT Best Cyber Warrior XI is set for October 27 to 30, 2025, with the location yet to be determined.

    “Bringing cyber professionals together in a competitive cyber challenge environment, the Best Cyber Warrior competition tests abilities, builds capacity, and provides strategic importance,” said Army Lt. Col. Aaron S. Black II, ACofS G6 (FWD), USARCENT.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 12:57
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
